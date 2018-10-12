Get on the Telephone and Call Them via Voice Call

Building meaningful relationships offline with people you’ve met online requires that you take some decisive action. Let’s put it this way, get on the phone and call people that you want to build a relationship with offline. It’s easy and fun to do, once you get started.4

Collect Phone Numbers

When you convert someone, ask for their phone number. Not everyone will provide it but for those who do, take the time to give them a quick call. It doesn’t need to be long. In fact, most people won’t answer. You can simply leave a voicemail thanking them for their purchase and inviting them to connect with you if they need additional help.

Tell Them You’ll Call Them

It’s a great way to connect with people. Set an appointment to talk to them on the phone. If you really want to talk to them, you can tell them you’ll call them and set aside 15 minutes to make it happen.

Let Them Set an Appointment

Make a phone call part of your service. If you offer an expensive product or service, starting everything off with a phone call is a great way to bring your relationship offline and open the power of communication with them. This type of call will be an appointment they set, at a time that you’ve allowed. You can use software to set this up. Link to WP Plugins

Invite Them to Call You

Have an open office day where they can call you at any time during the day. They may have to leave a voicemail if you’re talking to someone else, but get right back to them when you’re off. You may have to set aside an entire day to handle this type of communication.

Call at the Right Time

You need to ensure that you’re calling your people at the right time. Don’t make it seem as if you don’t want to talk and you’d rather leave a message. Be ready to really talk to them by calling at a time you believe them to be home and free to talk, in other words don’t call at dinner time. You know your audience, so it should be easy to figure out the right time.

Invite Them to Call You Back

If you do need to leave a message, consider leaving the right information that enables them to call you back if they want to talk. Give a good phone number as well as a time that will likely result in you answering your phone.

Use Their Proper Name

When you do call, whether you leave a message or not, use their proper name and reference why you’re dialing based on what they purchased or downloaded from you. Remind them of who you are so they know it’s not a stranger.

When you get on the telephone with your online customers, it can make a huge difference in whether they buy from you again, feel comfortable asking questions in online groups, and how they talk about you to their friends and colleagues. More than likely they’ll be excited that you called and feel very special.

