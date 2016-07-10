Free Online Classes to Boost Your Marketing Skills

It may not seem like it but the truth is, marketing education can be had for free. They say you get what you pay for so your mileage may vary, but the courses listed here are legit and you will learn a lot if you apply yourself. Taking online marketing courses can help you improve your business exponentially if you put into practice what you learn.

Google Online Marketing Challenge

This is listed first because it’s probably the most important and most helpful one. Why? Well, when it comes to online exposure and marketing, obviously Google is the boss. Google Search is still the most effective and biggest search engine there is, so if Google teaches it to you, it’ll work. What’s more, you can also get certified if you choose.

Link – https://www.google.com/onlinechallenge/dmc/

Constant Contact Courses

Even if you aren’t a subscriber to Constant Contact’s email autoresponder service, you can sign up for this Social Media 101 Quickstarter Course. You’ll receive social media marketing for beginners for many different platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and more – all for free.

Link – http://blogs.constantcontact.com/social-media-quickstarter/

Copyblogger Content Marketing Mastery

Even though it’s from 2014, it has a lot of great stuff in it. You get 16 eBooks and 20 emails to learn about internet marketing. It’s called Internet Marketing for Smart People. In fact, Copyblogger often puts out free education, white papers, and more. Sign up with them if you’re not already, to get up-to-date information about marketing.

Link – http://www.copyblogger.com/imfsp/

Marketing Certification from HubSpot

Always amazing, always free and open to anyone who wants to do it, this certification course will give you comprehensive information about inbound marketing, email marketing, and more. If you become a member of HubSpot, there is even more education about marketing at your fingertips.

Link – http://academy.hubspot.com/certification

The Open University

This is a real university that is free for everyone. They have numerous marketing courses, from social marketing to marketing communications. You can sign up and learn anything you want to learn via the Open University, and if qualified you can even volunteer to teach a course.

Link – http://www.open.edu/openlearn/search-results?as_q=marketing

The American Marketing Association

You can listen to numerous podcasts about marketing free of charge. If you join as a member, you can get access to even more education about marketing free of charge. In addition, they have online TV episodes.

Link – https://www.ama.org/multimedia/Podcasts/Pages/default.aspx?k=contentsource:%22Main%22%20AND%20%28%20ContentType:%22AMAPodcastPage%22%29

Academic Earth

They currently offer six free online courses about marketing, from entrepreneurial marketing to a strategic marketing measurement. The free ones are older but you can still learn a lot about basic marketing from them.

Link – http://academicearth.org/marketing/

Udemy

Udemy offers many courses for a fee, and sometimes various teachers and instructors will offer their course free. Many introductory courses are free, which includes marketing courses.

Link – https://www.udemy.com/

You can also take free courses with MIT and other schools. All you have to do is perform a search for “free online marketing courses” and you’ll find a lot of choices. You can learn a lot if you just put your mind to it.

Link – http://ocw.mit.edu/courses/sloan-school-of-management/15-834-marketing-strategy-spring-2003/