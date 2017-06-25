Five Ways to Make It Easy for Your Audience to Share and Engage

It never ceases to amaze me how many people spend the time creating great content only to fail in allowing their audience members to easily share their content. There are a number of ways to make it easy for your audience members to share and engage with your content online.

Allow Commenting at Your Blog

Turn on commenting underneath your blog posts. In this way, people can engage with your content, and might also share it with others in order to show off their comments and get others to post comments as well. People like to express their opinions online, and are always willing to share pages they think are informative, funny, shocking, entertaining and so on with people who have similar tastes and interests to themselves.

Add Share Buttons to Your Site

It is easier than ever to add share buttons to your website or blog. If you have a website, go to each social media site to download their share button. Copy and paste it to your site, such as in the navigation areas, so every page can be shared.

If you are using a blog such as WordPress, there are many plugins that will allow your visitors to share your content. One of the most useful is the AddToAny Share plugin. It offers individual buttons such as Facebook and Twitter. It also has a drop-down menu with dozens of choices of other social media networks and bookmarking sites. This makes it easy for anyone to share on any platform they choose. Customize it as needed and you should see engagement and sharing increase.

Create the Kind of Content That Users Want to Engage With

This may sound obvious, but you would be amazed at how many site owners miss out on this. There are a number of different types of content that encourage sharing and engagement. These include interactive items such as:

Quizzes

Contests

Asking for comments and feedback

Including calls to action in your content

These can be informative, entertaining, thought-provoking and interactive. They are also a great way to spread the word about your business. Don’t be afraid to have a call to action that encourages them to share, comment, like and so on. Tell your audience what you want them to do, rather than make them guess, and you should get some impressive results.

Survey Your Audience Regularly

Relationship building with your target audience is all about two-way communication. Ask their opinion in the form of quick and easy surveys, such as at SurveyMonkey. Create free polls as well on Facebook or add them to your site by creating them at https://www.poll-maker.com/ and then copying and pasting the code into your page.

Never assume you know what you audience wants, when technology makes it so easy to ask. Pay attention to the answers and you should soon be able to create even more exciting content your audience will want to share, and compelling products they will want to buy.

Videos

YouTube is the most popular video-sharing site in the world. It is a search engine, so people can type in keywords and find your videos through your well-written titles and descriptions, and the tags you use. Viewers can engage with the video by clicking the like button and leaving comments if you decide you want to enable this on your video page. It is also a social site, with viewers interacting with your content, and each other.

Best of all, YouTube has share buttons for the most important social media sites. This means viewers can share your content with just a click. Whenever you post a new video, announce it to your list and encourage your users to leave a helpful comment, like, and share.

Use these methods and you should start to see the traffic grow at your website.