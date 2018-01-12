Five Reasons Why Audience Engagement Matters for Your Business Survival

Unfortunately, it’s not good enough to just provide good customer service. You also need to show your audience that you care, that you respect them, and that you value them. One way to do that is to focus on audience engagement so that your audience gets to know you, like you, and trust you.

Here are five reasons why audience engagement matters.

Affirmations

When the audience engages with you on your social platforms, it encourages affirmation that you’re doing something right. It can also show when you’re off the mark. Engaging with your audience helps you learn more about them. Since you should always be studying your audience, this is a great way to do it.

Starts Conversation

When you engage with your audience, you start conversations. What is content if not a conversation with your audience about their problems and your solutions? When you can converse with the audience intelligently, it helps them get to know you better. Plus, it gives them an opportunity to let you know what they want and need from you.

Brand Awareness and Reach

When people share the conversation you’re having with your audience via blog posts, articles, social media updates and so forth, you expand your reach and that means the awareness of your business goes up. That’s why keeping your social media and blog open for comments from the public is essential.

It’s the Entry Point

Often, joining conversations that you’re having online and offline (at events) is an entry point for people to join your email lists or your business as a customer. Due to that, it’s important to be ready with a good landing page designed to capture the right information that you need to work with the person or get them on your list.

Improves Authenticity

When people can see and hear you being yourself, they’re going to view you as more authentic than if you weren’t engaging regularly with your audience. The more ways you can find to engage with your audience, the more authentic they’ll believe you to be; everyone knows that people can only be fake for so long before the truth comes out.

If you want to ensure your business’s success, the best way to do that is to offer amazing products and/or services, plus engage with your audience on a regular basis in an honest and truthful way. When you do engage with them, they’ll become not only your customers but also your fans. They’ll spread the word for you about your business and sing your praises to everyone.