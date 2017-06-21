Five Keys to Keeping Your Customers and Prospects Coming Back

As a business owner you no doubt want customers that keep coming back to you, to purchase products and services from you time and time again. It’s exactly the same with email marketing and there are a number of ways to help keep your customers and prospective customers coming back for more.

The obvious first step to successful email marketing is to first create your list, but that’s not enough, not nearly enough. Once you have people on your email list, it’s imperative that you treat them like the valuable commodity that they are. This means that you need to invest time, effort and resources in your email marketing. If you can do this,you could bring in a significant return on your investment not only in the form of increased profits but more importantly a growing group of customers loyal to you. Here are a few keys things to consider.

Always Create Great Content

Again this is pretty obvious but people aren’t interested in the same old boring content, but it never ceases to amaze me how many marketers focus so much on building an email list that they forget all about maintaining it and actually marketing properly. If you don’t email your list regularly, your audience will soon start to forget who you are, everyone’s inbox is crowded with lots of offers from lots competitors. As the saying goes you have to be “in it to win it”. Great content helps you stand out from the crowd and is something your audience craves.

Create Exciting and Engaging Subject Lines

Think of your subject line as the headline of your email. When people read a newspaper, everyone will read the main headlines. Based on each headline, they will then make up their mind as to whether or not they want to read more. If you don’t have an awesome subject line, your email is never going to get opened. This means that no matter how great the content is inside of your email, it will never see the light of day unless you try to maximize your open rate by creating great subject lines.

Train Them to Become Eager to Hear from You

You want your email list members to not only remember who you are, but to also look forward to your emails and open them almost automatically. You want them to be happy, not say, “Huh?” when they spot your latest message.

There are several ways to do this. We’ve already mentioned great subject lines, but let’s also look at the introduction and conclusion of each email. The introduction should support the subject line and give them a “teaser” of what to expect if they read on.

The summary of the email at the end rounds it out and can also set it up so they look forward to your next email.

Ecourses are particularly useful for this. You can give a hint as to what will be in the next lesson and remind them to look out for it. Don’t forget to encourage them to share as well. Give them a link to your email archive so they can catch up in case they have missed any emails in the series.

Remember that every email is a sample the quality of your work and what they would be getting if they were to buy from you.

Craft Amazing Offers

When you’re first starting out in business, you might not have that many products and services to promote to your target audience. Affiliate marketing – that is, selling products for Amazon and other top brands in exchange for a commission, is a good way to make money until you are ready to launch your first product.

Showing a range of solutions can also help show you are “in the know” in your niche and therefore an expert worth paying attention to. A good balance of informational and promotional emails should keep a steady stream revenue coming into the business.

Keep an Editorial Calendar

Don’t just email when you feel like it or want to make more sales. Set up an editorial calendar for the year and plot out all your content and your promotions. Plan your product launches and position them strategically, such as once a month.

Keep a steady stream of interesting and engaging content in front of your prospective customers and see what a difference it can make to your profits.