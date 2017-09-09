Five Ideas to Leverage the Power of Your Autoresponder

Most people who have an email marketing platform don’t make the most of it by leveraging the autoresponder features.

What Is an Autoresponder?

There are two main types of emails you can create in most email marketing platforms – broadcast emails and autoresponder emails (also referred to as follow-up emails).

Broadcast emails, as the name suggests, are sent out like a TV news broadcast – giving the most current information about your business, or time-sensitive information and offers (such as a “12 days of Christmas” sale).

Autoresponders, as the name suggests, are sent out automatically according to a pre-determined schedule. The emails are created and are sent as soon as there is a triggering event. The first triggering event will be when a person registers for your list. The next triggers will be set by you. Decide how many days apart you want the messages in the autoresponder to get sent out, such a 1, 2, 3 days apart and so on, and the autoresponder will do the rest.

So, what are some of the best way to use an autoresponder?

1. Automate Your Marketing

An autoresponder makes your email marketing really easy, because all you have to do is set up the email once and it will keep on working for you over and over again – marketing to every new person who subscribes to your list. Create more than one list and have more than one autoresponder.

2. Create an Ecourse or Series

Ecourses are very popular; so too are series. They are both a number of emails linked together with a beginning, middle and end to the course or series. A 7-day/7-email group of autoresponder emails will get more attention than one-off broadcast emails, because you are boosting the chances of a better email open rate if they like the series and want to learn more. An ecourse is the perfect way to entice people to come onto your list.

3. Help Prospective Customers Get to Know You

Once the person is on your list, help them get to know your brand and business so they can see you are worth paying attention to. Make your welcome email count as part of the course, and with links to great content so you can drive them to your site.

4. Build a Relationship with Your Target Audience

Once they are on the list and getting your ecourse or series, an autoresponder will help your subscribers get to know you better. They can learn about your business mission, see your helpful information, and learn more about your products and services.

5. Market Your Existing Products in Rotation

If you have been in business for a while, you probably have a number of products you wish to sell. If you have very large number, you could market by category. Each email you send provides a context for a link to a product related to that content. You can also send “sales letter”-type emails if you wish, as long as your autoresponder does not become filled with promotional emails and nothing else.

Now that you know how to leverage the power of your autoresponder, try one or more of these methods and see what a difference it makes to your marketing success.