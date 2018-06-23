Five Ideas for Creating a Professional Backdrop for Your Live Videos

One of the main issues with creating video – either live or prerecorded – is what to use as a backdrop so your videos look professional. You could of course go outside but this poses various issues, such as an appropriate background, lightning, noises in the background, people walking past, and so on.

Videotaping in your house, however, can pose a different set of problems – such as finding a tidy, uncluttered room with good lighting and acoustics. If you are a work-at-home parent, the last thing you want is a house that looks like a bomb hit it and screaming children in the background.

So, what can you do to hide the flaws in your home so you can film attractive videos without it costing a lot of money?

1. Get Organized

You’re a business owner now. There should be a place for everything, and everything in its place. Get a helper to tackle your filing while you de-clutter the room and desk.

2. Face the Camera Correctly

It should capture you and anything you want in the background, such as a whiteboard and easel with a notepad. You can write on these prior to your video so you don’t turn your back on the camera. Otherwise, position the camera so the most attractive and neatest part of the room is behind you. Don’t have a window behind you, as it will cast you into shadow.

3. Cover the Flaws in Your Home “Office”

Even if you are using your bedroom or the kitchen as your “office,” as long as it is neat and tidy with a background that is not too busy-looking (such as with lots of floral wallpaper and so on), you should be able to pick the best angle for the camera and yourself so the video looks reasonably professional.

4. Stage Your Office

In the same way that people selling their home “stage” it, i.e. make it look their best by arranging the furniture in various ways and de-cluttering everything, you can stage your office so it looks impressive and a real hive of activity. Just make sure nothing on the walls, whiteboard or bulletin board is proprietary information you wouldn’t want your competitors to see.

5. Go for the Big Screen

For less than $55, you could buy a couple of portable non-woven video screen options that will cover a multitude of sins no matter where you are filming indoors. The Slow Dolphin 6.5 x 10 foot Photography Photo Video Studio Backdrop Background Kit comes with a white screen, a black screen, a stand, clips to hold the fabric or attach things to it, and a carry bag that means you can take the kit with you anywhere. It rolls up small into the duffle bag, and the entire kit weighs in at a little over 9 pounds, so it is highly portable. https://amzn.to/2ujTFrs

Set up the sturdy aluminum frame in front of the area you want to hide. Choose the white or black screen and attach it to the frame. Set your lighting in front of you and to the sides, depending on how many lights you have, and do a trial run. Check the top, bottom and sides of the video frame to make sure nothing is peeking out from behind the backdrop. Zoom the camera in closer if there is anything showing that shouldn’t.

Get your home office tidy and buy a video screen kit, and you will have numerous options for areas where you can film right in your own home.