Five Easy Marketing Tips for ECommerce Websites

If you have an eCommerce website, selling either physical or digital products, there are some pretty easy ways to market your products. Let’s look at just five marketing tips that any small business can do, which will help you get the word out about your products fast.

Build an Email List

Get software like AWeber.com to help you build an email list. To build a list, you can promote your list on your blog or website using the code provided by AWeber. If you do want to promote products, you need to ensure you use the right email marketing service such that you don’t break any rules. Read the terms of service.

To build your list, you can offer coupon discounts if they sign up, sign up everyone who buys from you, and maybe give away a free digital product to your subscribers that relates to them and solves a problem for them. It’s easy to create a free PDF checklist or something that relates to the types of products you sell.

Start a Niche-Specific Group of Users

Another great tip for marketing your eCommerce store online is to start groups and forums using social media (like Facebook groups, for example) to create user-specific groups. So if you sell cat toys, you may want to start a cat lovers group where you can interact with cat lovers and then also give them first dibs on any sales or new products.

The great thing about starting a group is you can also get inside information from your audience about what products they need. When you offer your audience what they need rather than offering them something hoping they need it, you can bet you’ll make more sales because you won’t have to build an audience for the product; it’s already there.

Run Facebook Advertisements

Instead of running a Facebook ad for your entire site, run advertisements for selected products or services individually. If you grab a Facebook pixel, you can install it onto your site by following the directions given by Facebook, or by hiring someone who knows how to do it such as your web designer or a virtual assistant. The pixel will then target only people who have already visited your site with the advertisement that you run.

You can also market your freebie right on Facebook so that you can build your email list. It’s an effective way to build an email list with audience members who really want what you are selling and promoting. Facebook ads work especially well for start-ups and those with smaller budgets, but make sure you’re ready and that you really understand how to use the system so that you don’t waste money.

Post Informative Content Often

Even an eCommerce site can have a blog that enables you to post informative content that engages, educates, and informs your audience about your products, as well as how to use them. You can publish case studies, user-generated content showing users of your product using it in action, examples of how to use your product, tips on using your product, and so much more.

The more useful, valuable, and informative the content is, the better. If it’s interesting and engaging, that’s even better because people will share it. It also gives you something to promote on social media.

Mind Your SEO

Product descriptions, product titles, and how you name the images of your products are all very important for the health of your search engine optimization. Don’t ignore any of that, thinking it doesn’t matter just because your customers can’t see it. The search engines see it and they use it to deliver your content to your audience, so don’t skimp on these important aspects of SEO.

These are basic marketing tips for your eCommerce store. But, if you’re not doing these five things then you are missing out on the traffic you can gain, and there may be no point in trying more advanced tactics until you master these.