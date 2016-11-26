Finding Your Ideal Customers Locally

Many people often forget that their customers are also local. We’re so used to doing everything online as business owners that it’s easy to forget that there are ways to find your ideal customer locally.

Church or Other Place of Worship

Of course, you should go to church because you want to go to church but it’s also likely that you can find good customers there. This works really well for serving professions such as physical therapists, personal trainers, hair stylists and the like. People like to do business with friends and people they know, so get to know people.

Women’s Business Clubs

If you’re a woman there are usually local women’s clubs that are devoted to business. Join and go to the meetings so that you can take a leadership role eventually. This will enable you to potentially meet your ideal customer locally.

Meetup.com

This online service is great for either finding local events or for setting yourself up as the expert and host of the local events that you’ll invite your ideal audience to.

Host Events

Whether via meet-ups or another avenue, hosting local events that bring your ideal clients right to you is a great way to meet them. This is a good way to think outside the box so you don’t have to go find your ideal client – instead they’ll just come to you.

Online Directories

The yellow pages and local listing companies like Angie’s List are great directories to be on if it’s relevant for your business. You may be able to find or create a directory for your type of business.

Social Networking

You can participate in networking in a social way both online and in person, and you’ll find that it’s a great way to find your ideal customer locally. On Facebook for example, you can place an advertisement that you target only to your local area.

LinkedIn

This is a great professional social network that really helps people connect in a professional manner. You have to either know the person or be introduced to the person, or be connected to them in some way.

Chamber of Commerce Events

This is a great way to get more customers and get to know your customers if you are a B2B provider. Business owners of all types go to the events. They’re always short of volunteers too, so this is an ideal way for you to stand out while finding your ideal customers.

Once you find your customer locally, you’ll be able to market to them, meet up with them, and socialize with them so that they can get to know you. When people know you, they’ll learn to like you and trust you, and then they’ll automatically buy more from you.