Finding Mastermind Groups

A mastermind group is a group of like-minded people who help push each other to new heights in their business, whilst also providing support and guidance. Sometimes mastermind groups are formal, led by a business coach, and sometimes they are informal with just a group of people working together to help each other succeed. A mastermind group can meet via a webinar system, group telephone call, on a message board or even in a Facebook group and of course also in person.

Usually the way a mastermind group works is that the membership stays small, often no more than five people in the group that meets together. That way each member can talk about their goals and aspirations, what troubles and concerns they have and how they are winning at each meeting.

Facebook Groups

This is a great way to find a mastermind group. You can find one in a couple of ways. Simple search Facebook groups for “mastermind groups”, “accountability groups” or other terms that may help you locate the group you need. You can also ask members of any groups you’re already in, which masterminds they happen to be part of.

LinkedIn Groups

Finding the mastermind is very similar on LinkedIn as on Facebook. Do a search for the things you’re interested in. Try looking for the term “mastermind” to help you locate the group that you want to find.

Ask Your Network

You already know people who are in your industry and who likely do things that you do. Why not ask them if they’re part of any mastermind groups or if they know of any that they’d recommend.

Create Your Own

If you can’t find a good group, why not start and lead your own mastermind group. That way you can both give and get the support you need to reach your goals.

Meetup.com

This is a great website to conduct a search for a Mastermind group that would help you reach your goals. Sign up for a free account to look around.

TheSuccessAlliance.com

This website keeps a list of current masterminds plus provides resources and help for you if you want to start your own mastermind group.

Google Search

Believe it or not, you may have some luck finding your mastermind group using Google to search for it. Use keywords for your niche along with “mastermind” as your other keyword, and you’ll be sure to find something.

Forums / Message Boards

If you’re part of any forums or message boards, look around on there to find a mastermind group. Many people like to form smaller groups to help them reach their goals.

Business mastermind groups are excellent ways to help you push through your comfort zone and move your business onward to the next level. If you start one or join one, it will help you in more ways than you can imagine and you’ll make some great friends and have lots of fun along the way.