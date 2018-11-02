Explode Your List Building with JV Partnerships

Building your email list is one of the best ways to build your business. One way to explode your list is to build it with JV partnerships. A JV partnership is a joint venture; it isn’t forming a new business but instead, you have short-term or long-term agreements to work on certain projects in conjunction with the other business.

This is done all the time in products you know. For example, did you know that NASA was instrumental in helping Google develop Google Earth?

You Get Access to Their Resources

When you JV with someone, you both get access to each other’s resources – from funds to technology, to knowledge, to labor… It all works together to ensure that you can do more with less, as long as you form the joint venture properly and ensure that you share these things with each other. It will make all the difference.

You Gain Instant Credibility

When you work with a JV partner who has credibility with their own audience, and they introduce you to theirs, you get instant credibility. This is a wonderful way to build your list with people who really want what you’re offering and already trust you due to your JV partner. If you don’t have a big list yourself yet, if you can get someone to work with you who does this it will be even more beneficial to you.

Work with Awesome People

One way to JV to build your list is to partner with an influencer. They don’t even have to be large influencers either. They can have a small but loyal audience that you can work with to promote your products, services, and freebies and build your list using that relationship. It can be fun to do it and it can be beneficial for both parties. The influencer offers a resource to their audience that they need, and the influencer introduces you to their audience.

Join Forces with Several Small List Owners

You don’t have to work with someone who has a huge list to make JV partnerships explode your own list. You can work with several people with look-a-like audiences who have smaller lists. If, for example, you create a bundled product together to offer to your various lists, the crossover can cause all of you to double or triple your email lists.

Host a Webinar “Summit” with Others

When you want to build your list, using webinars is a great way to get more people to show up and cause a lot of buzz. Work with even up to 20 JVs on this project and you will all grow your lists. Make rules as to how often to send info to the lists, and make the subject matter work for every participant.

Host a Live In-Person Event Together

One way to build an email list is by taking it offline. For example, live events, workshops, conferences and so forth are a great way to build your list too. You can either host the event yourself or you can apply to speak at events. Even going as a participant and passing out information such as a coupon for a free product is a way to get your list growing.

As you can see, working with others who offer complementary services and products to yours, to an audience that is like yours, can make all the difference. You can build your list faster due to the shared interest and trust that you create through joint ventures.