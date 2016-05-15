Examples of Profitable Podcasts

Podcasts are a great way to speak to your audience in a very intimate way. Think about what people are usually doing when they listen to podcasts. Usually they are driving, walking, or even bathing. They listen to podcasts when they cannot look at visual content.

Following are eight examples that show just how profitable podcasts can be.

Tim Ferris Show

If you’ve heard of or read The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferris, then you’ll want to listen to this podcast. You’ll learn more about business online than you can imagine. Plus, it’s a good example of a profitable podcast. Even if you don’t agree with everything Tim has to say, he knows how to make a profit.

Link – https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-tim-ferriss-show/id863897795?mt=2

The Flipped Lifestyle Podcast

This is an example of a successful podcast run by Shane and Jocelyn Sams. They talk about how they built a six-figure business selling digital products over the internet. Listen to find out what helps make their podcast interesting to listen to.

Link – https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/flipped-lifestyle-podcast/id902645131?mt=2

The Smart Passive Income Podcast

Listen to this podcast as a good example of a profitable podcast about earning passive income online. Pat Flynn is an honest person who says that while he’s not rich, he does manage to support his family working just a few hours a week online.

Link – https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/smart-passive-income-podcast/id383084001?mt=2

Amy Porterfield

The founder of B-School hosts a profitable podcast where she talks about various topics that help you create a profitable online business. She talks about things like creating lists, developing the right mindset and more. But, listen to what makes this podcast profitable and compelling.

Link – http://www.amyporterfield.com/category/podcast/

Online Business Marketing Success with Nicole Dean

Nicole has a special talent to get you excited about doing business online. She hosts this exceptional podcast on her site and on iTunes. By listening to her style, you can see why people want to be part of her tribe.

Link – https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/online-business-marketing/id392275832?mt=2

Solo Smarts Podcast with Kelly McCausey

Kelly has been hosting a profitable podcast for a number of years in various incarnations, with the latest being the Solo Smarts Podcast. Here she talks about the smart business practices of solopreneurs.

Link – http://www.solosmarts.com/category/podcast/

Bacon Podcast

This internet marketing success podcast hosted by Brian Basilico (an internationally recognized author and speaker) discusses internet marketing and how others can be successful doing it.

Link – http://www.baconpodcast.com/

The Broad Experience

This successful podcast is about the issues women face in the business world. The host Ashley Milne discusses real issues facing all women, even the issues no one wants to talk about.

Link – https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/*the-broad-experience*/id524835071?mt

Listening to these successful and profitable podcasts can help you understand what goes into making a podcast that gets listeners and adds revenue and other sponsors. Not to mention that it establishes you as an expert in your niche, which can bring income in other ways outside of the podcast – which is the point.

Podcasting can help boost your business to the next level if you are consistent, find interesting topics to discuss, and promote your podcast to listeners who want to hear what you have to say.