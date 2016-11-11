Evaluating Info Products for Possible Promotions

Picking products to promote is an important part of your job as an affiliate marketer. But, you can’t promote every trending item that comes up. You have to pick products that have awesome reviews, are priced right, and that solve the problems of your audience.

Know Your Audience

If you know who your audience is, what they need and want, you’ll be able to figure out what they need better. Know their demographics, and also know where they hang out so that you can be there too.

Understand Their Problems

You need to know what keeps your audience up at night, then only promote products that help them solve those problems. When you do this, your audience will be satisfied enough to look to you first for any of their needs.

Read Reviews

Once you find products that seem to be answers to your audience’s problems, be sure to read the reviews that you can find about the product. It’s best if you use the product yourself, or you ask people you know who’ve used the product how they like it.

Ask for a Review Copy

If you’re established at all, you can usually snag a review copy so that you can check it out and use the product for yourself. This will help you a lot so that you can ensure that you always promote only quality products to your audience.

Get to Know the Creator

A great way to ensure that you don’t recommend poorly made products or things that just don’t work and aren’t right, is to get to know the creators of the products you sell. Join their lists, participate in their groups, and know their reputation so that you can feel good about recommending them.

How Many Would You Need to Sell to Profit?

How much the product is selling for, and how much you’ll earn on each product is an important part of the equation. You need to know so that you can judge whether or not there is enough interest to devote time to promoting the product.

What Are the Payout Terms?

When and how much will you be paid when someone buys it? Some affiliate programs pay immediately, and some pay after giving the customer time to ask for a refund. Others wait until you’ve earned a certain amount of money.

How Can You Add Value?

One way to sell information products is to promise something from you to add to the usefulness of the product. If you can think of ways to add value to any product that passes the other qualifications, then you have a winner.

When you recommend products to your audience that solve their problems, that really work, that provide good customer service, and are made well, they’ll develop so much trust for you that they’ll have no problem buying other products that you recommend.