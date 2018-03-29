Embrace Technology to Jump Start Your Marketing Strategy

For some business owners, the idea of technology and learning something new sends fear to their heart. They fear it’ll be complicated, they’ll have to pay a lot of money, that it won’t work, and so much more. But the truth is that if you embrace technology, it’ll jump-start your marketing strategy and make your overall job a lot simpler and more profitable.

Let’s look at the benefits of using technology to drive your marketing strategy.

Analytics

Whether it’s Google Analytics or the analytics offered via another marketing tool that you use (such as you’ll find in email automation software), analytics gives you a lot of information to help improve your marketing strategy. The only way you can know if what you’re doing is working is by collecting the data and analyzing the data.

Email Autoresponders

This is really the only way to communicate effectively with your audience. Setting up email autoresponders like Drip can help you nurture your audience once you get them to subscribe to your list. This is because it takes several touchpoints to turn a lead into a sale. The autoresponder is an amazing way to set this process up without having to do anything manually, plus it helps avoid issues with spam if you contact people directly through other methods.

Link to Drip – http://www.drip.com/

Search Engine Marketing

The search engine’s job is to send their customers to the type of content that they’re looking for and nothing more. It’s your job to use the information that the search engines provide to ensure that your audience finds you. You can use technology to help with this, such as the Yoast SEO plugin in your self-hosted WordPress website. Search engine marketing includes SEO practices as well as paid marketing via ads such as Google Ads or Facebook Ads.

Link to Yoast – https://yoast.com/wordpress/plugins/seo/

Optimizing Conversions

You can optimize conversions by using data gathered from analytics. You can also make use of technology like Leadpages.net or other lead page technology to capture leads and help automate your marketing funnels and connect other technology like your autoresponder. This will automate your entire sales and marketing funnel and help optimize conversions.

Remarketing Technology

This exciting technology can optimize conversions quickly. The way remarketing works is that you use technology provided by, for instance, Facebook via their Facebook pixel. It enables ads to be delivered only to people who have visited your site previously, abandoned their shopping carts, or other criteria that you set. These types of ads are very customizable and effective.

Mobile Technology

Over half of all emails are opened via mobile technology such as smartphones and tablets. This means that your website must be responsive to any technology that is being used. From reading the email to clicking your CTA to make the purchase, all need to work on any device and be simple to use. In this case, the best thing to do is to use website building technology that is mobile friendly or “responsive” – like self-hosted WordPress and the right templates.

When you embrace marketing technology in your business planning, you will experience success a lot faster than if you try to accomplish your goals without it. Thankfully, most of the technology offered has different levels and prices depending on your needs. Buy the one you can most afford, but do look at your projections and pick something that can grow with you.