Email Marketing Trends for 2018

Email marketing is still one of the most effective ways to connect with your target audience in order to build a relationship and make sales and not just one of sales, but continual sales. Social media is a valuable marketing method, but works best in conjunction with email marketing to help you build a list of qualified subscribers.

Here are a few of the continuing and new trends to look out for in 2018.

Better Incentives

You need to get subscribers onto your list in the first place. High-quality incentives such as eBooks and eCourses can help.

ECourses Are on the Rise

ECourses are booming, both free and paid, because online education is growing rapidly. An eCourse gives you the chance to deliver useful free information a lesson at a time via email. The more lessons, the more points of contact, which can help build relationships.

A simple link at the end of each lesson to a paid product they can learn more from can be far more effective than an overt promotional email, because they are getting a context and reason to buy.

Personalization

Personalization continues to be important in the subject line and greeting of your emails. It may seem over-used and insincere, but studies have shown a personalized email is around 40% more likely to be opened than one which is not.

Segmentation

Segmenting your list is one of the most important things you can do to ensure your content matches the right target audience. It does take time, but there are more tools available now than ever before to help you send out the right email to the right people. The tagging tool in AWeber.com, for example, is a very useful way to divide up a large list into smaller segments.

Making Email More Mobile Friendly

People on smartphones spend a good deal of time checking their email, so you want your email to be mobile friendly in a number of ways. Your business name and each subject line should be short and to the point. The length of lines in the body of your email should be short so they can be read easily on a smaller screen. If you are going to use hyperlinks, be sure they are not stacked closely together. Or, use a clickable button.

Personalization of Content

The one-size-fits-all email is good, but a magazine type of email might help you cater to a larger audience, with something in it for everyone. Articles, hints, tips, links to short videos and more all offer multiple chances for your audience to get what they need and even be willing to buy or share the content. Use some of these ideas:

Interactivity

Businesses have started to add actions to the basic email, including: Share with a friend Share on social sites Coupons Surveys Contests Quizzes



Anyone who has been sticking to plain text only emails could be missing out. Having said that, it is the most deliverable format for email.

Deliverability Trends

These change and evolve all the time, so be sure to check your metrics regularly. If you see anything suspicious, check with your email service provider to see if there have been any significant changes at the big email clients.

Make the most of these trends to maximize your business prospects.