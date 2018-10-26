Email Marketing Tips with a Mobile First Goal

Due to the vast increase and acquisition of mobile devices prevalent in society today, more people are reading email using mobile than ever before. Some audiences are more likely to open your emails using mobile. For this reason, you must ensure that your email marketing has a mobile-first goal.

Be Aware of Your Subject Line Length

On a computer, your audience can see about 60 characters, but on a mobile device that is cut in half or maybe even more. You’re safer keeping subject lines to about 25 characters to enable them to see the topic and intent of the email before they open it. You can use those 25 characters to pique their interest.

Use the Preheader or Johnson Box Appropriately

This is a short line of text that comes after the subject line when the email is being viewed before it’s opened. This gives the customer an idea of what’s inside the email before they open it. You may need to look at viewers online to find out what your customers can see, to ensure that the preheader has the right information for them so that they’re going to be more likely to open the email.

Don’t Be Longwinded in Your Copy

While most emails should be brief, emails with a mobile-first goal should be even more succinct. This is because when people are reading small text on a mobile device, they don’t want to have to scroll a lot. The content should be easily scannable and chunky. Chunky content is great for online and it’s even better for email content. Use bulleted lists, short paragraphs, and ensure that your readers understand your point with a glance.

Consider Your Image Usage

Some mobile users turn off their images so that they don’t display automatically. Your content should be useful even if the images are off. Use descriptive copy and images as supportive additions rather than the entire thing.

Be Upfront about Your CTAs

On a mobile device, ensure that your CTA is near the top of your email and easy to click with fingers. You can look up the right sizes for mobile to make them friendly to fingers. According to Apple, the best size is 44px by 44px; according to Microsoft it’s 34px by 26px. Look at the demographics of your users using your email software to find out what your audience uses most, so that you can make your buttons work for most users.

Allow for White Space

Just like in regular emails, you need to allow for white space. It makes it easier for your customers to read at a glance and act faster if they see immediately what to do. Make fewer things clickable to avoid your customer clicking on the wrong thing. The best thing to do is have only the CTA clickable – which by the way should also lead to a mobile-friendly landing page.

Keep It Simple

The best thing to do when going with a mobile-first goal is to keep it simple. The reason is that the simpler and more direct the email is, and the more it focuses down on only one topic, the easier it is to have only one call to action. This enables your customer to pay close attention to and be interested in your email and answer your CTA.

Test, Test, Test

When you want to work with mobile first, it’s important that you test everything. You can use tools to find out what your emails look like on different platforms. Some email marketing software has native ability to check. Search on Google for the type of mobile device you want to check. Checkers are coming out every day and going every day. Therefore, it’s best to search for a new viewer.

The more meaningful your content, the more targeted the information, and the better it looks to your potential or current customers, the more likely they are to read the email and answer your CTAs the way you want them to.