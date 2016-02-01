Email Marketing Mistakes That Could Be Killing Your Email Click-Through Rate

Email marketing has been around for decades and it still remains one of the most effective forms of online marketing, in fact some people believe it to be the most effective form of marketing that has ever existed. But it’s way too easy to misuse this form of marketing if you are not setting up everything right.

Untargeted Mailing List

If you’ve spent your time building up your email marketing list using link bait that isn’t targeted and not focused enough, you may have a lot people on your list who are simply interested in your free gift (link bait) and who will never purchase anything. To clear your list, run an aggressive and targeted email campaign to get them to pay attention to you and if they don’t, cycle them off your email list so that only those that do remain.

Meaningless “From” Name

Set up a “from” name in your email software that makes sense to your email recipients. Lots people use their real name, and this has proved to be one of the best choices. You can also make it personal by using a name that means something to the target audience like “Your Business Coach” or something that speaks to them in that way.

Weak Subject Lines

Almost no one nowadays opens an email if they feel it is too sales oriented. Therefore, put something in the subject line that directly tells them what’s inside, and makes them want to read more. Break up your email list and test at least two different subject lines to see what works best.

Poorly Worded Opening Sentence

Most people now view part of your messages in the view screen of their email software before they have to open your email. What do they see when looking? Make it interesting enough right up front so that they want to open your message to read more.

Lack of Personalization

Even when audiences know that personalization is automated, they still generally prefer it over a lack of it. Personalization increases click-through rates enormously. Make sure it is working properly. Wrongly coded personalization is worse than no personalization. Test your messages a few times to ensure it is working.

Broken Links

Nothing is worse than having an awesome message, a perfect call to action, fabulous subject lines and getting people to click through… and then finding the link is broken. That’s why testing messages before sending them out is so important for your success.

Not Using Analytics

Your email marketing software offers the ability to test many different analytics, from open rates, to click-through rates and more. Learn how to set it up to work for you so that you can use that information to improve your email marketing.

Emails That Are Too Long

While long blog posts are considered a big deal today, long emails aren’t. People get bored reading emails that don’t get to the point. Avoid emails that are much longer than 400 to 500 words. Get to the point and don’t add extra fluff.

Bad Formatting

This is once again another reason to test how your emails look on a variety of systems. Make sure you check for formatting issues. Formatting that makes the email hard to read, lack of word wrapping, images that are too big and unresponsive messages all cost you click throughs.

If you’re making any of these mistakes, you can start right now fixing these problems. The hardest one to fix is proper targeting of your mailing market, but the rest can be fixed today with just a few tweaks and a little effort.