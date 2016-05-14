Elements of Action-Producing Visuals

When you make a video for your business to promote or sell something, you need to think of all the elements that go into making a pleasing video that gets results from the viewer. There are essentially nine elements that help make a viewer take action when watching your videos. You can even use these ideas in still pictures sans sound, to make all your visuals more likely to get your viewer up and taking action.

Emotion

When you set up any shoot, whether video or not, you need to think in advance of what type of emotion you want your viewer to feel. And, knowing who the audience is you’ll know what types of images you can use to evoke those particular emotions. Have a plan in place before you start shooting or searching for the image.

Appeal

Some types of images are just simply boring, so you have to consider how you can make the image more appealing if you need to show that image to advance your story, or sell something to your audience. Think about how car commercials advance their appeal by showing users driving though the country or city, depending on the type of buyer they want to attract.

Movement

Even a still image can denote some type of movement which will make the image look more interesting. When you are taking shots of a process, ensure that you are showing the entire process. Still images can hint at motion too by the focus or lines of the image, but video is obviously the best choice for really showing motion in full.

Sound

Sound doesn’t really come into play when it comes to a still shot, although you can make people imagine sounds with the composition of the image. For example if you’re showing a picture of something that makes sound, your audience may imaging that sound. But, if you make a video, you need to consider what sounds you’ll add in addition to the talking. Consider how the background music makes your audience feel when you add it, and don’t make it so loud they can’t hear the talking.

Moments

When you think of your images as moments, it makes it easier to capture the exact moments that you want the viewer to focus on. You’re telling a story. Even if the story is about why this stapler is a better stapler than the one at the other store, it is a story that you need to explain to the viewer using moments and events to advance it.

Characters

The fact is that the most interesting images to most people are images of other people. One image of someone’s face can tell more than 1000 words, because you can elicit all the emotion you need with that facial image. But, in some cases images of nature, animals, and other characters in your story can also work well to advance your story.

Relevance

You’ve probably realized through your research how important it is to stay relevant to your audience, and using the right images is no exception. Visual marketing is dependent on you ensuring that you stay relevant in the eyes of your audience, and you only share targeted information with them with a particular reaction in mind.

Location

You can transport your audience to new locations with the right images, and take them right out of their comfort zone. Think about what you’re trying to get them to do and feel, and how the setting of the image can advance those ideas for your audience.

Motivation

When you start using visual elements to attract, inform, educate and interact with your audience, you need to know where your focus lies and what your motivation is. What is the entire point of the message? If you don’t know that, it will be hard to choose the right visual elements.

If you want your viewers and readers to take action, using strong visual elements is a good way to ensure that they not only stay interested in what they’re consuming but also feel the pull to take action on what they’re consuming.