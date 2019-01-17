Eight Ways to Market Your Startup

Starting a new business means your sales start at zero which often seems daunting. But there are ways that you can market your startup effectively to build brand awareness, get more traffic, and start making more money. Let’s look at some of the ways you can do this.

Know Your Audience

It’s imperative that you study your audience so that you know the people who need your products. If you don’t know the problems and pain points of your audience, it’s hard to create solutions. And it’s even harder to market the solutions once you have created them if you don’t know the audience – including where they hang out and who they are.

Build a Responsive Website

Today you must go with a “mobile first” strategy when it comes to building a website. A website needs to work on all devices and consider that most people are using mobile to access email, read websites, and make purchases today. It has to work on both but put mobile first.

Set Up Social Media Platform Profiles

Once you know where your audience is, you need to be where they are. Set up social profiles on these social media platforms, link to them from your website and from your email signature, and cross-promote each place that your audience can find you and engage with you.

Build an Email List

Start from day one building your email list. Your email list is made up of the people who like what you’re saying, have purchased your products, or have agreed to receive information from you. Plus, it’s an asset that you own and that you can take with you wherever you choose to go from here.

Create Relevant and Consistent Content

Developing, creating, and publishing relevant and consistent content is an imperative part of how you will market your business online. Content can be published on your site, on social platforms, on industry websites and blogs as a guest, and more. The important thing is to get content that speaks to your audience out there on a regular basis.

Use Compelling Imagery

When you publish anything today, it needs to be visually pleasing. Choose readable fonts, good color contrasts, and use images that follow your branding guidelines so there is no mistake that the content is from you and your business. For example, if you want to use artsy images versus real photos, make that part of your branding.

Promote Your Content

It’s not enough to publish even with the best search engine optimization procedures. Today, you need to also promote the content that you publish. Promote it via different platforms using paid ads, and via email so that you get more notice from every piece that you publish.

Be Where Your Audience Is

When you study your audience, part of that involves knowing where they like to get their information. Whether it’s your competition or not, you should be where they are so that they’ll notice you. Be a resource to them and be open to questions so that you can transparently become part of their community as you build relationships with them.

Marketing your startup is an exciting time. It’s a time full of possibilities, a time to set goals, and a time to act so that you can build your business effectively and positively – today and in the future.