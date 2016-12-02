Eight Steps to Finding Your Ideal Customer

Finding your ideal customer will make your life and business so much better. Once you identify your ideal customer, you’ll be able to create better products and services as well as marketing material to get their attention.

1. Know Your Products

You need to know and understand your products inside and out. What benefits do they provide your audience and how do they use them? The more you can identify information about your products from the perspective of your customers, the easier it will be to find more customers.

2. Know Your Services

If you offer services instead of or in addition to products, it’s also important that you understand the services that you offer from the point of view of your customers. What benefits does your service offer your customers?

3. Determine Your Goals

Always identify your goals before you get started with any product creation or marketing program. Do your goals line up with your ideal audience? What do they really want from you and your products?

4. Analyze Past Sales/Interactions

If you already have sales, you can see immediately by looking at the analytics who exactly your customers are. This includes what gender they are, what operating system they use and other information that may or may not be relevant for your purposes.

5. Locate Your Customers

Now that you have an idea of who they are, find out where they hang out. Whether it’s online or in person, you need to be where your audience is so that you can get to know them better. When you know them well you can create marketing materials that get results.

6. Know Their Buying Cycle

Once you learn where they are and get to know them, try to analyze their buying cycle so that you know where to fill in the gaps of your product and marketing funnel.

7. Build a Customer Profile

The more you get to know, the closer you are to creating a customer profile or customer avatar. Name your customer of one, give them a job, an income, a hobby and make them into a real person that you direct all your marketing materials to.

8. Learn about the Industry

While you’re learning about your customers, it’s important to also learn about your industry. The industry standards are important information that you need to know so that you can please your customers and make money too.

Your ideal customer wants to know what you have for them and what’s in it for them. Identifying your ideal customer will enable you to answer that question clearly, openly and transparently. Once you answer it you can create an endless stream of products and services for your audience that they’ll love and want.