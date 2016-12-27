Eight Secrets to Successful Email Marketing

The more subscribers that you can get for your email list, the more sales you’re going to make. This is especially true if you build a well-targeted email list. A targeted list will be full of hungry customers that want what you want.

1. Keep Building

Don’t rest after you’ve built a substantial list. At least quarterly, build the list again, because each year you’ll lose at least a quarter of your list to inactivity and unsubscribing. Keeping new people coming into the list often will help you become a very successful email marketer.

2. Send Regular Messages

Don’t just get people signed up for your email list. Send regular messages to them that are laser focused on the topic for which they signed up. Focus on relationship building at first, and then lead into more sales messages.

3. Ask Readers to Share

At the end of your email messages, be sure to ask your readers to share with people they think would get something out of the message. Just like you ask them to share and like social media posts, also ask them to share your email messages as a way to get even more subscribers.

4. Promote Your Free Stuff

Don’t only promote paid things in email, also tell them about any new freebies you’ve created. That way your email subscribers don’t miss out. If you have the right type of autoresponder set up, they will not be signed up for any list more than once.

5. Give Early Bird Specials

Whether it’s a sneak peak, an early bird sale, or something else like that, offer it only to your email subscribers. Since they’re signed up and reading the email, they get something extra special.

6. Cross-Promote

Promote your social media platforms to your email subscribers within your email messages. Get them to subscribe, make a comment on a particular post, or give advice about what you want to call your next product right on social media where everyone else can see.

7. Survey Them

When you’re in the middle of creating a new product, it’s a great idea to send your list subscribers a survey asking their opinion about product names, or which product you’ll release next. They love being involved and it puts it in their mind ahead of launch.

8. Become a Resource

Your audience likes you enough to let you into their inbox, so the least you can do is send them information that is helpful. Become a resource to your audience even when you can’t sell them something. They’ll learn to open your emails and appreciate you.

Email marketing is one of the most amazing solutions to any business owner who is feeling as if they’re missing out on something. Email marketing is the most effective form of marketing ever invented, and you need to be part of it.