Reasons You Should Be Podcasting

It’s hard to pinpoint a business idea that can’t be developed better with a podcast. Even if you have no audience right now, starting a podcast is a great way to generate an interested and captive audience depending on your niche idea.

Let’s look at some of the many reasons to start a podcast if you are a business owner or want to start a business.

Podcasts Improve Your Speaking Skills

Even if you’re a nervous speaker in front of a live audience, don’t worry. You can record your podcast, edit out your mistakes, and over time you’re going to improve your speaking ability. It’s a great way to get started in public speaking without having to worry.

Podcasts Can Earn Money

A podcast is also every bit as much an earning hub as your website, YouTube, or webinars. Plus, they take less to put out. You can sell your products and services via your podcast and even take paid advertising through sponsorships when you are ready.

Podcasts Are Easy to Start

You don’t need a bunch of fancy things to start a podcast. The technology is simple. A mic, a quiet place, and a computer (or smartphone) to record the podcast on are really all you need.

Podcasts Don’t Cost Much to Start

Since you don’t need fancy tech to start a podcast, it doesn’t cost much to start. You likely have all the tools you need to start a podcast already.

Podcasts Can Replace Video

While video is a great traffic generator, it’s not for everyone. Some people don’t like watching videos and some people don’t like making them. These people like to talk about what they know or listen to someone who knows a lot while doing other things, and podcasts are for them.

Podcasts Are Still Super-Popular

Due to the fact that people get tired of screens, and sometimes just want to listen to something while they’re running, doing art, or writing, a podcast is perfect because it’s like listening to the radio which is still enormously popular. Many people who start podcasts from their videos find that their podcast out earns their videos.

Podcasts Are a Great Way to Repurpose Content

If you have other content, from blog posts to video, you can repurpose it into a podcast with very little editing. For a good blog post, you can simply read it; for a video where you’re just looking at the screen talking and not showing examples, you can easily turn that into a podcast just by getting the sound from the video.

Podcasts Offer Easy, Consistent Content Generation

Because you don’t have to look good, and you only need a good mic and recording system via your computer or phone to accomplish creating a podcast, it’s easy for many people to do it faster than video. You don’t need good lighting, only good sound. With video you need everything.

Starting a podcast is inexpensive, easy, and people love them. What more could you want as a reason for doing something that is a lot easier than creating a video, can improve your speaking ability, and give your entire business a voice?

Reasons You Should Be Podcasting
Let's Make Your Website a Success
Wouldn't it be nice to generate some real business?

About Me

I've been designing and marketing websites and businesses for over 24 years and prior to this I worked in sales, marketing and big business for almost 18 years... which makes me not only old, but also highly experienced at this marketing and Internet stuff.  I've won lots of awards and helped thousands of people, and this website is a testament to the information I share freely to help others succeed online.

When I'm not designing websites, doing this online marketing stuff or writing. I love nothing more than getting out on a weekend and scuba diving. I'm a qualified rescue diver and love getting wet in the waters around Perth and Rottenest Island. I also cycle, which must be a sight as I'm not the thinnest of people (lol)... and a paddle on a kayak or a swim helps makes most weeks, perfect. At home I have a marine reef tank, which I just love and on top of that I've an awesome dog, called Ziggy.

What Can I Do For You?

I can work with you to design a website and marketing strategy that actually works. You'll get a website that looks fantastic but also attracts and engages your potential customers, helping generate leads, sales and profits.

What Will It Cost ?

A discussion about your requirements is completely free of charge.

Solutions are tailored to meet your budget and success goals as much as possible, and websites have been delivered costing just a few hundreds dollars a month or for one of payments of a few thousand... it all comes down to our discussions, if you want a website that generates millions of dollars in sales your budget will obviously be bigger, if you're a small business then your goals and costs will be more realistic, at least to start with.

What Should I Do

Click the button below and fill in the form, and I'll reply with a few questions... we can then have a discussion and get to know each other. You'll learn what I can do specifically for your business, gain some free advice and you can then decide if you want to work with me to help grow your business.

 

Learn more and place your order by clicking here