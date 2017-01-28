Eight Reasons You Need to Use Email Marketing Now

If you’re not building a list – an email list that is, then you’re making a huge mistake. Because right now, email marketing is seriously the most effective form of marketing ever invented and provides a high return on investment. Even though people complain about email, they won’t be complaining if you send the right emails, and neither will you when you start seeing money flow into your bank account.

Email Can Reach Everyone

There aren’t many people left on the planet who don’t have an email address, and if they don’t, they’re not in your market anyway. Your market has an email address and they’re ready to give it to you so you can teach them about your offerings.

It Works across Devices

People check their email on their smartphones today. This mean that email is right in the hands of your audience pretty much 24/7. Most people take their phones to bed and even to the toilet with them. Talk about having a personal connection.

It’s a Great Way to Dispense Important Information

If you want to remind your attendees to not forget your webinar or to sign up for something, email is a great way to do it. You can use your autoresponder service to send out an email blast to everyone, or you can set up an automated reminder that goes out automatically for those who signed up for your event.

Email Offers Get More Sales Than Other Methods

Marketing is about nurturing an audience and building relationships with them. When you have an email list, you have a huge opportunity to get to know them, and for them to get to know you outside of your website, blog and social media. You can share things directly in the email which you may not share elsewhere. This builds trust and over time more sales.

It’s All about Nurturing Your Relationships

Email is one of the best ways to nurture your relationships. You have someone on the list who is interested in what you’re offering. They signed up for the list to find out more, to get something you offered, or they are already customers. Segment them and then nurture each relationship in order to build a long-term relationship and improve your customer lifetime value.

It’s Still Pretty Inexpensive

Your ROI will be amazing when you learn how to use your email marketing to your advantage. Email marketing does have some tried-and-true methods that you’ll need to learn about. But, know that it’s not expensive to set up or use and that the payoff is big.

Email Integrates with Other Forms of Marketing

The awesome thing about email is that it’s all part of your marketing funnel. All your marketing should lead back to your email address. Social media, websites, guest blogging, ads and so forth should have the ultimate goal of a sale or to get on the email list, or both.

Stats Show That Email Marketing Is Not Dead

According to ExactTarget.com, email when done right can produce up to a 4,300 percent return on investment. That’s really crazy. There really isn’t anything else as successful. Plus, nurturing a lead is so important and it’s easier done via email.

The honest truth is that if you want to take your business to the next level and you don’t have a solid email list and email marketing plan, you need to change that and change it fast. They’re not lying when they tell you that the money is in the list.