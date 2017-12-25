8 Components of an Effective Product Promotion

No matter what you’re planning to promote, there are certain steps to an effective product promotion plan. It crosses all niches, platforms, and audiences. You have to know who you’re promoting to, where you stand now, what your goals are, how you’ll develop your message and in what form, plus actually do it.

1. Know Your Target Market

You can’t create anything, including your product, without knowing exactly who you’re going to promote it to. Who needs it? Who wants it? Who is staying up at night thinking about it? The more you know about your audience, the better you’ll be able to create the promotional materials – in the right format, and with the right words and information to trigger them to make a purchase.

2. Assess Your Current Situation

Do you have a way to market directly to your audience now, such as a group on Facebook, an email list, or a blog following? Do you have plenty of people who want what you’re offering that you can connect with? Or, are you starting fresh? If you’re starting fresh, you may need to use different tactics such as paid advertising or list building.

3. Set Goals and Write Them Down

Create promotion goals for each method you plan to use so that you have something to measure it by. A good goal needs to include numbers so that you can measure something. Do you want to convert at a certain percentage for each email you send out? Do you want to encourage your affiliates to make more sales? These goals require action behind them and follow-through.

4. Choose Your Media Mix

More than likely you will need to create promotions in a variety of different formats and with different types of media. Video is very popular, and a great way to demonstrate your product to the masses. In addition, you’ll need content for every level of your marketing funnel and your buyer’s journey.

5. Create Your Message

Once you know what your message is, and what formats to create it in, you’ll be able to create it in a more effective way. Use a mix of private label rights content, original content, video content, short content, long content, paid ads, affiliates, testimonials, and so forth.

6. Do It

This is probably the most important thing of all. Just do it. Even if something you try doesn’t work, you can tweak it and make it better. The important thing is to get it done. Get the promotional materials completed and start your plan. You can’t get results if you don’t do anything.

7. Track It

When you set your goals, you also created something to track. This is a great way to know if what you’re doing is working up to the level you hoped. Plus, by tracking, you’ll be able to find out what’s not working and stop doing it, and do more of what is working.

8. Repeat It

When something is working, do it again. Every time you launch a new product, you’re going to get better at knowing what works for your audience and what doesn’t. Within any launch, you can fix things on the fly to make it work better.

The way you promote your products is just as important as how you started your business. Without a good marketing plan and a way to implement your plan, you won’t sell your products and you won’t have a business.