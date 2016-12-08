Eight Email Marketing Tips and Tricks

Email marketing is a highly effective form of marketing online. Whether you’re an online business or a bricks and mortar business, you can benefit greatly from building a strong and targeted email list of prospects, leads, and customers.

Make It Responsive

Today most people check their email via their mobile device. If you want your email marketing messages to get to them and you want your audience to be able to take action on them, you need to ensure that whatever you use is responsive.

Consider the From Line

This is typically your email address, name, or business. It’s up to you and dependent on your business whether you use your company name or your personal name in this area. You’ll need to be the judge based on your audience.

Write Compelling Subject Lines

The subject line can make you or break you. They need to encourage your audience to open the email but not trigger any type of spam filter too. They need to say “open me” but not mislead anyone. No one likes being tricked.

Make It Personal

Personalizing is easy with the right autoresponder; you just insert a little code which is fully explained by the system, and your recipient will see their name within the email wherever you put that code. You can even put it in the subject line.

Have a Point to the Email

Don’t just send emails about anything. Instead, make sure you have a point to the email. Have a reason for sending it. You’re either telling your audience something interesting, something important or sharing a fact. Don’t forget to give them a reason to open your emails by having them always be useful.

Remember the CTA

Your call to action is very important because this is where you get your readers to do something you want them to do. It might be to click through to your blog, it might be to look at an affiliate product that you think will help them, or it might be simply to go to your forum and make a comment. It’s up to you.

Watch Out for Spam Triggers

When you create an email, check it for spam triggers so that it will get into your audience’s proper email box. Most autoresponders have a feature that helps you gauge whether or not your email has too many triggers.

Connect, Relate, Sell

Don’t send all emails with the idea of selling. Your first job is to connect with your audience and build relationships with them. The rule of thumb is to send two emails without selling and then one with selling, so one out of three is selling.

Email marketing is one of the best forms of marketing in the history of marketing. You can connect with your audience on a personal level and share with them things that you don’t share elsewhere.