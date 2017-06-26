Does Advertising on Facebook – Social Media Make Sense?

I’m sure you would agree that in business if you want to sell something then you need to be where your potential customers are. Social media is the place everyone it seems now hangout at, especially Facebook. Advertising on social media therefore makes a lot of sense. However, social media advertising is different from search engine advertising such as Google AdWords or Bing Ads in a number of ways.

Organic Ads

Facebook ads work well because they don’t interrupt people in the middle of what they are trying to do. The ads appear organically; that is, as a natural part of the Facebook interface.

Everyone on Facebook has a home page, and the two main sections on that home page are the news feed and the right-hand column. Ads can appear in both of these places. But because they are attractive and not intrusive, a lot of people don’t even realize they are ads. Many people value them as content and share them with their network of friends, giving you even more money for your advertising dollar.

Targeted Traffic

Social media advertising also makes sense because social sites are much more highly targeted in terms of traffic you can connect with. Facebook has 1.8 billion users, making it the largest social media site in the world. Facebook has also become a search engine, with people typing in words and phrases in the search box to try to find more information about products, services, people, and companies that interest them.

An Easy-to-Use Interface

The Facebook Ads interface is easy to use even if you are a complete beginner. There’s no “weird science” or mystery to creating Facebook pay-per-click (PPC) ads the way there is with Google AdWords and Bing Ads. Target your audience, such as dog lovers, create your ad, and publish it. The ad will either be approved and start running in a few hours, or it will not be approved but the reviewer will give you a list of reasons as to why so you can fix them and get the ad approved.

Easy to Create Great-Looking Ads

The easiest way to create an ad on Facebook is to publish a professional-looking page for your business. Take time over its appearance, adding a logo, customized background image, and so on.

Then start publishing content to your page about once a day. There’s no need to publish lots of times. All that will do is push popular posts down the page compared to ones that might be less popular.

Track the popularity of the posts. Go into Insights and look at Likes, Shares and Comments. Posts with high engagement can be boosted (turned into ads) with just a few clicks. Set your target audience and even more people will be able to see your great content.

Facebook will also help you with this through inserting a little panel with a message that will tell you that a particular post is getting a lot of engagement. Consider it to be a best post, one worth boosting and publishing again at another time in the future, such as six months or a year from now. Recycle your winners for even more engagement as your audience grows steadily.

Once you have some really popular content at your page, you can click a button to promote your entire page. If you get a page like and follow, the content you publish on your page will automatically go onto your followers’ news feeds. This gives your content more of a chance of being seen, liked and shared.

Ads from Scratch

It’s easy to create an ad completely from scratch as well. All you need is a great image, headline, text and URL to send them to.

Facebook advertising or social media advertising can be one of the most effective ways to market your business online, as long as you take the time to learn the rules and create great content, after all it’s the place your target customers hang out.

If you need help, advice please feel free to contact me and I’ll do my best to help