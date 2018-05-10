Different Types of Facebook Advertisements

There are a number of different types of Facebook ads it is worth spending the time to understand, in order to generate the best return on investment (ROI) in terms of what you are spending on Facebook. Use the different ad formats based on your various marketing goals.

Here are some of the main ones.

Facebook Photo Ads

As the name suggests, photo ad have one single image, plus your headline, text and URL. You can upload your own image, or search through the hundreds of stock images available. You can also create up to five versions of the ad, each with a different image, and split test them to see which performs best.

Make sure the images you use are high-quality and do not have more than 25% text on them (which can be a bit tricky if you are trying to market a book via its cover, for example). You can run these ads on Instagram as well in many cases.

Facebook Video Ads

Video ads give you a chance to deliver a multimedia ad. Videos also tend to be very popular and eye-catching. Two of the best types of video to create are entertaining or surprising ones, and how-to type videos. Try both to see which appeals most to your audience.

Facebook Carousel Ads

Carousel ads allows you to show multiple images or videos in a single ad. This is a great format to use for a physical product. You can show photos of it from every angle, give a video introduction, and even include a video quick-start guide on how to use the item and get the most from it. It will take time to put these together, but the results can really make your product stand out.

Slideshow

Slideshow ads are similar to animated PowerPoint decks. You can upload images and create a presentation quickly that is fast-loading and can be seen by anyone, no matter what their internet connection speed. If you don’t have a lot of money for fancy video equipment, or the patience and skill to create video from scratch, this is a good option.

Facebook Collection Ads

Collection ads allow you to feature your product line in order to show how much you have to offer. It is eye-catching and dynamic. Upload your images to create a visually stunning collection.

Facebook Canvas Ads

These can be similar to collection ads, but allow you to include images, text and video for an immersive experience.

Facebook Messenger Ads

Help people start conversations with your business by allowing them to connect with you via Messenger and by setting up autoresponders that will message them with useful information.

Facebook Lead Ads

These are designed specifically to generate leads in order to help you build your email marketing list.

Collect leads easily on mobile.

Offers

These are special discounts to push out to your target audience. You can use an image, video or carousel to catch their attention.

Retargeting

Retargeting tries to make the sale by “following” someone who has been to your site but not purchased the item they were looking at. In order to track them around the internet, you first need to get a Facebook Pixel in the ad area of your account and then copy the code and paste it on your website or blog. You can use an image, video or carousel to lead them to the next page, the sign-up form. These are also referred to as dynamic ads.

Use several types of Facebook ads to ensure that you reach as many people as possible with your marketing.