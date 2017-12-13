Data Segmentation Best Practices

Every day you collect data from your leads, prospects, and customers. Every program you use online collects data for you as well – whether it’s a social media platform, Google Analytics on your website, and even within your WordPress dashboard. You can look at comments too to check engagement that way.

But, all the data you’re collecting can be overwhelming, making it daunting to figure out what matters most and the best way to segment the data so you can best serve your market. Let’s look at some data segmentation best practices to help you get started.

Analyze What You Have

Go ahead and look at what you have in terms of the data you’ve collected. For example, in your email autoresponder software, you can look at your audience behavior. On Facebook, you can look at your audience demographics to see who are liking and engaging with your pages and groups. With Google Analytics on your website, you can study all types of information – such as where your audience is from, what platforms they’re using, and more.

Select the Groups You Want to Target

When you look at the demographics of your audience based on the data you have, pick a group to target within that audience. You can look at the behavior of your audience and choose to target certain behavior, such as those who have not even opened your emails. In this case, you can adjust your subject lines to get more opens.

Select Only the Data You Need

Based on your goals, there is some data you need and some that you don’t, even if the software is collecting it. Ignore the data that has nothing to do with your goals and focus only on what will help you make more money. For example, how does retargeting website visitors who did not purchase, using a Facebook advertisement, affect your numbers?

Get Creative

If it fits your goals, you can segment based on whether your audience is male or female. If you have a product that you think will benefit the men in your audience more than the women, go ahead and segment your audience based on gender so that you can send specific information to each gender in your audience.

Add Personalization

One thing that being able to collect data from your audience does is to help you personalize more. Personalization is not only about names; it’s also about what they’ve done. For example, how awesome is it that you can segment the leads on your email list based on their behavior.

Let’s say they clicked a link and made a purchase. Your autoresponder software can automatically remove them from that list to a new list of people who purchased that product. Then you can name the product they purchased, and talk to them directly about that.

The important thing to remember is that data segmentation should make sense for your goals, audience, and the mission of your business. If it doesn’t have anything to do with you or your audience, don’t worry about it.