Customer Engagement Processes

A key component of any successful sales strategy is customer engagement, it’s important that customers have a variety of ways to engage with you. There are many channels available today that open engagement opportunities, such as social media, email, blog post comments, customer relationship management systems, and others. The trick is to engage with your customers in all the ways you’re able to do so.

Regardless of the system that you use, there is a process that needs to be in place to help move the engagement process forward.

Set Clear Objectives

When you look at communicating with your audience, it’s important to set objectives for each type of communication. For example, on social media you want people to answer questions, ask questions, comment, like, and share your content. Therefore, choose the type of communication you engage in based on the results you’re hoping to have.

Segment and Target Customers

The best way to communicate with your customers is to ensure that they’re segmented so that you can target them appropriately. For example, if one customer bought product A and uses service C, they should be on a list of other people like them, or even on two different lists: one for A and one for C. This should be an automatic process within your autoresponder system if you set it up to act based on your customers’ behavior.

Combine One-to-Many and One-on-One Communication Practices

There are choices on how you communicate with your customers and audience, and you should do both one-on-one and one-to-many. A good example of one-on-one is chatting directly with your customer in a pop-up chat window, the telephone or a direct email. The way to bring in one-to-many communication is to create VIP clubs and groups; for example, a Facebook Group just for customers who purchased product B.

Ensure All Content Is Optimized

Any type of content that you create to communicate and engage with your audience should be double-checked to ensure that it represents your brand, brings in SEO components to ensure it’s found, and of course is formatted properly for easy consumption.

Be Disciplined to Act

A lot of business owners let customer engagement go downhill because they’re so busy doing other things. If you find any aspect of engagement being put on the back burner, it’s time to hire and outsource to ensure that nothing falls through the crack, because this is an essential component of your value proposition.

Get the Support of All Stakeholders

Within any business, you need to surround yourself with support. You also want everyone on the same page. Ensure that you put your customer engagement process into writing so that everyone involved understands your goals and objectives.

Listen

When you’re engaging with customers, no matter which process you set up, one of the things that must be stressed is to always listen to your audience and customers closely. When you ask an open-ended question, be quiet until the person is done talking. It’s okay for there to be some silence. Let them say their piece. The answer may be in their words.

Always Follow Up

Finally, no engagement process is complete without the ability to follow up. Make your systems work easily to encourage following up. Set up autoresponders that follow up automatically, asking a customer to share what they think of your product or service they’ve been enjoying for two weeks. This is going to go far in helping keep clients on board, thus increasing the lifetime value of each customer.

Customer engagement is an important component of the sales strategy, because this is where you’ll build relationships and make people feel as if they know you. Once they feel as if they know you, they’ll start to like and trust you to always deliver excellence.