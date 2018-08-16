Split Testing: Focusing on Metrics because Numbers Matter

You’ve heard the saying, “Nothing is done until the paperwork is done.” Right? When it comes to marketing, nothing is done without the numbers. Data matters more than your feelings or desires when it comes to split testing. You can have a good feeling that one method will work better than the other but until you back it up with the metrics, it doesn’t matter. And, make no mistake, once you start split testing your audience will surprise you.

When you pay attention to the numbers, a lot of amazing things happen.

You’ll Get Better at Targeting Your Ideal Customer

When you see the data plain and clear, it starts becoming easier to target your ideal audience as you narrow it down more and more. You accomplish this by conducting tests where you limit your budget based on the test you’re doing and don’t push out the full marketing effort until after you’ve done tests and know what is converting.

You Can Predict Your Target Customer’s Behavior

The more tests you complete, the better you’ll become at predicting their behavior. But you won’t just make a guess. You’ll make an educated guess and then test that guess with a limited amount of your audience to see if you’re right. Then you’ll tweak it to try to get more, and before you know it you’ve perfected getting your target audience to respond – which will carry over to other campaigns.

You’ll Waste Less Money

You’ll foresee holes in your campaigns before you spend too much money. Plus, you’ll have a clear picture of how much money you need to accomplish your goals. For example, if you know that you need to sell 1000 items to reach your money goals, using the numbers you can figure out how many to target, how much your budget is, and so much more just by having an idea about the numbers to start with.

You’ll Get Closer to the Perfect Customer Experience

Each test you create will help you get even closer to your target audience’s perfect customer experience. You can think you know something, but you won’t really know it until you test it. That includes website colors, button text, headlines, video or no video, and so forth. Just remember to only test one thing at a time so that you really know.

You’ll Be Able to Budget Better

The more you know about your numbers and the metrics regarding whatever it is you’re doing – whether it’s email marketing, social media marketing, paid ads, or anything, the better you’ll be at setting your budget. For example, if you know you need to reach 50,000 of your target audience to make your money goals, then you know how much that’s going to cost you too.

You’ll Know How Many of Your Target You Need to Reach

Use your industry average conversion rates; let’s say it’s 2% and you need 1000 sales to reach your money goals. You can know how many people you need to reach to accomplish that by doing the math. The equation is 1000 = 2% of x. x = 50,000 because 50,000 x 0.02 = 1000. So, you need to reach 50,000 of your target audience to reach your goal. This lets you know how many of your target audience you need to find.

Your target audience is one of the most important starting points in all the split testing you do. You need to study them so that you have a place to begin at with each test you conduct. Once you start seeing success in your choices through the data, you’ll know you’re really on your way to exploding your business to the next level.