Planning an Effective A/B Test

Planning an effective A/B test can be done in three easy steps. First, you define your goal, then you determine the metrics you need to analyze, and finally you set up your test. Of course, each step has more to it in order for the test to be effective. Let’s look at each one in more detail.

Define A Meaningful Goal

When it comes down to it, your goal is your most important factor here. When you set a goal, it needs to be something that’s specific, measurable, attainable, results-focused, and timely. This is called a SMART goal and you can read more about SMART goals by searching Google. It’s a very important part of setting goals and if you learn it, you’ll never make a goal-setting mistake again.

A good example of a goal is to state, “I want to get 1000 more list subscribers by Dec 31st.” But take it further by stating how you’re going to do it. “I want to get 1000 more list subscribers by Dec 31st, and to do that I’m going to market and give away a lead magnet targeting [fill in your ideal customer avatar information].”

Determine the Metrics You Need to Analyze

Now that you have your goal set, and you know how you want to reach that goal, how will you test it? That’s where the “measurable” aspect of the SMART goals comes in. How do you test for that number? How do you know that you are getting new subscribers and how will you know when this new effort has gained you the 1000 new subscribers you want?

You’ll need to use your email autoresponder software to study this metric. Or, if you use software to create landing pages such as Leadpages.net, Instapage.com, or ClickFunnels.com, you may also be able to use their analytics to study the metrics and data generated from your efforts.

Once you know how you’ll analyze the data, you can set up your test using that information.

Set Up Your Test

To set up the above, you’ll need to create the following:

Lead magnet

Sign-up form

Autoresponder series

Then you’ll need to drive traffic to the lead magnet landing page or sign-up form using various methods such as content marketing, paid ads, and social media marketing. There are many things within this that you can test. But you want to test one thing at a time.

In this case, since our goal is to get 1000 new subscribers with this lead magnet, we’re going to test the sign-up form. Create the best sign-up form that you can.

Once it’s done, you want to change one thing to find out which works best. For example, this could be the sign-up button. Maybe on one, you put the words, “Yes! I Want to Learn More Now!” and on the other, you just put, “Subscribe”. This means you create two separate sign-up forms on two identical landing pages.

You can set up the test by using Google Ads and ask Google Ads to send half the traffic to one version of your form and half the traffic to the other version. You can even do this manually by setting up two separate ads using the same target audience on Facebook but send one group to A and one group to B.

Once it’s done you simply give it enough time to generate the traffic needed to get a good result. When you have a clear indication of what is working best, you can use retargeting to redeliver the version that worked to the people who did not sign up with the other version. You can also plan your next test to further improve an aspect of your campaign.