How To Improve Conversion Rates On Social Media

Do you know what a conversion ratio is? It is simply a comparison between how many people follow you, comment, retweet, pin, share, engage with you and so forth with your content versus those who do not. When it comes to online marketing and especially social media marketing, the key metric is engagement. The more engagement, the more shares, comments, etc., the more people will see it and the more engagement you’ll generate as a result, it will be like an avalanche of activity that pays off for you in the end.

Use the Right High Impact Keywords

Each social media platform has its own high impact keywords that drive conversions. For example, on Twitter a high conversion word is “retweet” as that encourages people to retweet, go figure. Use these words in your posts so that people know what you want them to do. You might think people will automatically share your post if they find it interesting, but many times they won’t. Tell people what to do and they will do it more often than not.

Use Hashtags

People are in love with using hashtags on every social media network. Hashtags are great to use and will help you expand your reach, the trick with using a hashtag is to make sure the one you pick are relevant to your content and are a keyword a lot of people use to find the information you’re sharing.

Get Visual

It’s a fact that information with images is more likely to be shared than information without images. We are visual creatures and like to share images that make a point all on their own, just look at how popular memes are. If you can add a good meme to your content, it’s more likely to be shared and might even go viral. You can share all sorts of images on social media today, including video, jpegs, and animated GIFs.

Keep Updates to the Point

People have a short attention span, around seven or eight seconds from memory. It’s better if you share shorter updates more often than sharing large updates less often. Studies are showing that shorter is better, unless it’s a blog post, in which case longer, more authoritative content is considered better… although a mix of lengths is perhaps the best solution and remember the answer to how long should a blog post be is simple, just long enough to answer the question and not one word longer.

Re-Share Your Best Performing Content

It might seem strange, but you want to share your best performing content more than you share content that is not performing. When something is working, jump on that, expand on it, write more like it, and share it more often. You’ll dramatically improve your conversions doing this and Twitter even recognizes this by now allowing you to retweet your own content.

Make It Really Easy for Others to Share

Your website is where all your content should be, for no other reason than you own it and control it. From memes to blog posts, to infographics and more. Make it easy for your website visitors to share your content by using prominent share buttons and making the comment box clearly visible.

Tell Your Audience What to Do

The easiest way to get more engagement and higher conversion rates is to ask. Tell your audience what you want them to do. Share this, read this, comment on this, what do you think? If you provide direction, they’re going to be much more likely to do what you want them to do.

Improving conversion rates on social media takes perseverance and commitment. Social media marketing is not something you can succeed at overnight. But if you stay the course, it is a tried and true method to amplify the work that you do, spread awareness of your brand, build relationships and generate more sales.