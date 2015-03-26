What You Can Learn from Your Competitors’ Copy

Do you think you know everything there is to know about your business? Do you think you know more than your competitors? Do you study them? Chances are your competitors know one or two secrets of their own. While you shouldn’t copy your competitors’ copy, it’s beneficial to read it as often as you can. Sign up for their newsletter, follow them on social media and read their blogs posts, their guest blog posts and anything else that they produce. Why? Because you might learn something of benefit that you can use to make your own copy work and engage your audience better.

Identify Content Marketing Gaps

While visiting your competitors’ website, how do you feel as you read their copy? Are you confused by the navigation system or does it demonstrate clearly what you need to do to go to where you want to go? What do you like and what do you dislike about the website copy? Do they publish lots of regular content and is this getting engagement and driving the business forward or can you identify gaps in their content marketing that you could capitalize on? Take notes as you go through this and then look at ways of improving your own website.

Determine Effective Content Types

By reviewing the amount of engagement generated using content marketing content, such as blog posts, infographics, videos, etc., you can see what types of content work best and generate the most engagement for your audience. Since you and your competitors share the same audience, you can be reasonably sure this method of evaluating content will work. On their blog, notice which types of blog posts get more likes, shares and comments. If you can identify popular topics and types of content, utilize these as guides in your own work.

Help You Find Your Voice

If you’ve reviewed multiple competitors, you can try to work out which type of content is more fun to read. Which one is closest to your own style? As you read, take notes on styles that you like and those that you do not like. Can you adapt your own style to take into account the things you like, that others are doing thus making your own content more interesting and engaging whilst still making it feel like part of you.

Push You to Do More

When you see a competitor doing a better job than you are of engaging your audience and literally grabbing the attention of your potential customers right from under you, it will motivate you to do more. You’ll produce more blog posts and content that you can share on social media. Because human nature will kick in and when you see someone else doing it, you’ll want to do better.

Teach You What Not to Do

When you read copy that is poorly written, or fails to reach its full potential, you’ll be able to see this. When you realize your competitor has made a mistake, you’ll can use this knowledge to ensure you do not do likewise.

Teach You What to Do

Often you will find a competitor doing something right and that’s a real bonus for you because when you see effective content marketing and the results that can be accomplished you have found a competitor you can learn from, potentially joint venture with and consider this also, furniture stores tend to be located next to one another because they have found that it works best from them and their audience, by having a competitor doing well, you are both potentially educating the same audience and can both benefit.

Help You Find New Resources

As you read your competitors’ copy, you will be introduced to new resources that could help you in your business, I often include links to websites and tools that I use, my competitors therefore have access to this information. You may find resources improve your business and you might also find tools that aren’t as good what you currently use.

Learn New Keywords

One of the most useful aspect of your competitors’ copy is locating and working out the keyword phrases that they choose to use. They may use some that you haven’t thought of before and remember you don’t have to copy their content to use their keywords.

You can learn a lot from your competitors’ copy, both what to do and what not to do, you can locate new resources, keywords and opportunities. Keeping track of your competition is an important part of continuously improving your business. It helps you craft better more engaging copy that gets your message across effectively and generates better results.