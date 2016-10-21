Tips for Writing Actionable Title Tags

A title tag is used by search engines and individuals as information to know what is on that particular page. They usually appear in the tab on your browser when you go to the site in question. In addition they are used as anchor text when you share them on social media and in the search results. To create awesome actionable title tags, follow these tips.

Install a Good Plugin

If you use WordPress you’re in luck, because you can use an SEO plugins like SEO by Yoast to create really great title tags easily. You’ll simply scroll down under the content and you’ll see the SEO by Yoast information for you to fill in; one of them is the title tag.

Use HTML

If you have an HTML website or another type of website where you have access to the HTML, you can change the title tags yourself. They’re located at or near the top of the page. It is surrounded by the head tag and is called a title tag.

Write for People (Your Audience)

While search engines use the title tags for information, the fact is people will be using and reading your website and content. Write all your title tags for them. Usually a good order is “keyword, keyword | brand”.

Use the Right Length

Title tags only show up to about 60 characters. Your best rule of thumb is to try to keep the characters including spaces between 50 and 60 characters long. That way your results will look great and not be cut off.

Order Keywords

Your primary keyword should always be first, when possible. Then put the other information after the keywords. The reason is that people are looking for that keyword and it will catch their eye and also the search engine’s attention.

Your Biz Name

If you have a major brand or are building a major brand, it’s important to follow up the keywords with the brand name on every title tag. Many WordPress installations automatically do that, so you don’t need to do it too.

Make Them Unique

No page should have the same title tag or title as another page. It should be completely unique and identify only that page. If you’re not careful about this, it will negate the effort of creating the title tags.

Avoid Keyword Stuffing

You don’t need to put more than a main keyword and a secondary keyword in any title tag. Keyword stuffing isn’t something Google likes, so it’s best if you don’t do it or your site might be seen as spammy.

Title tags are important because search engines use them to help your audience find you, and it makes it clear to users what your page is about. Don’t skimp on creating title tags and you’ll see your traffic, income and conversions move upward.