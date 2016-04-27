Tips for Better Copywriting

As a content marketer you will learn about copywriting and when you do, you will realize that the sentence structure is a little different from what you will have been taught by your English teacher in compositional English. So, one of the first things you need to do to improve your copywriting is to throw out what you learned in those classes.

Break Those Grammar Rules

It’s important to remember to throw out what your English teacher taught you. Effective copywriting means that you’re going to break grammar rules to get your point across. You’re going to start sentences with “And” and use personal pronouns, and more… in order to get your point across and to increase conversion rates.

Know Your Audience

Want to get ahead and improve every single aspect of your marketing then never ever stop researching your target audience and how your product and services solve their problems. Knowing stats, facts, as well as information to back up the things you might say will go a long way with your audience especially if you know them well, as this will show. It’s going to make everything you write, say, or do much more relatable to your audience and improve your engagement rates.

Mind the Visuals

Just as important as the words you choose to use, are the font choices, colors, images and your actual page layout. Chunky content looks best because lists and headlines break up long pages of text. Images and colors bring out your point and define the emotions you want your target audience to feel. And, of course, the font needs to be easily readable.

Get Personal and Share your Opinion

This is where your English teacher’s head might spin, but you will need to use personal pronounces to become better relatable to your audience. You want to be super personal so that your audience relates to you and trusts you to steer them in the right direction.

Optimize the Headlines

The headlines you create are almost more important than the content because without good headlines, no one is going to read the rest of the information. If you can create awesome headlines that are optimized to get attention, hint at what’s inside, and make the reader curious to continue, you will convert more.

K.I.S.S.

Don’t try to be too clever with your choice of words. Keeping it super simple (KISS) is an important part of better copywriting. You want to explain things to your readers in a simple way that gets your point across and doesn’t leave people confused. If you are having issues explaining any type of concept in a simple way, you may need to do more research.

Tell a Story

Everyone loves and can relate to a good story or case study. If you can tell a story using descriptive language that brings your audiences feelings and thoughts out, that you want them to have, you’re going to convert a lot more than if you are too direct without relatable and humanized examples.

It’s always about Them

You’ve heard this before, but it cannot be repeated enough. When you are trying to get an audience to buy something through the copywriting techniques you read about, you must always remember that it’s about them, and never about you. Tell them the benefits of your solution rather than the features, and you’ll win them over faster.

You can make your copywriting better using these few tips and tricks of the trade. Professionals are always learning about the trends, tricks and tips that work best and you can learn them too. Copywriting is a skill that you can learn if you put your mind to it and not only will it help your content marketing skills but all aspects of your marketing.