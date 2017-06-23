The Single Biggest Reason Why Content Planning Is Essential for Your Online Success

The biggest reason why content planning is essential for your businesses online success is because content is the driver of everything you will do in your business. If you think about it, content attracts people (traffic), encourages subscribers, and promotes sales and growth.

No matter what your business model, content can help you succeed. Think of your website or blog as your “store window” for your business. Every single modern business needs a website in order to show who they are, what they sell, and why they are worth paying attention to.

Know Your Niche

Content can really only be at its most effective, however, if you plan it in relation to your business goals. You need you to know your niche in order to be able to offer them the kind of content they really need and want.

When you are first starting out in business, you need to do enough niche research to determine if it is a paying market or not. If it is, then it’s time to dig deeper into the hearts and minds of your target audience so you can understand what they will find most useful. Then it will be a case of planning your free and paid content based on your research.

Free Content

Many business owners launch a website or blog with a great deal of enthusiasm and content, only to run out of both within a month or two at best. Content planning can help avoid this situation and make it easy for you to always have content ideas to create content about. A site that has a steady stream of new content will be much more interesting for visitors and search engines. Your free content can lead to your paid content.

Paid Content

Information products are amongst the hottest-selling items online. From ebooks to multimedia courses, online education is booming, both formal and informal.

Plan your paid content based on what you discover to be the “pain points” in your niche – that is, problems which many of your target customers need to solve. Then publish at least one article and email related to each paid information product you wish to sell. The free content will serve as a sample of your work and provide a context for the link you will add that points to your paid content about that subject.

Email Marketing

Once you have built an email marketing list, you need to plan out content for it as well. Some of your emails will be useful information. Others will be like sales letters pointing to your paid products. Use a calendar to plan out your email content in the same way you will your website content.

Product Launches

Every time you are going to launch a new product, you’ll need to plan your content carefully to introduce it, sell it, get reviews and testimonials, and more. Launches can make or break your business, so don’t leave anything to chance.

Offering a Variety of Content

Your business will keep on turning a profit if you offer a variety of content. Most blog owners just create post after post, article after article. But what if you created these:

Checklists

Top 10s

Frequently asked questions

Tip sheets

Checklists

Mindmaps

Cheatsheets

Quizzes

…and more? They are easy to make, but do take time.

What about multimedia content? Some people are visual learners; others like audio. Most site visitors will expect good graphics. All of this content will take planning, especially in relation to video. Starting with a script and high-quality images and audio can help make your video as success.

Creating an Authority Site

An authority site is a niche-related site that those interested in the niche see as a valuable resource they will want to keep visiting over and over again. You need to keep it fresh with great new content, which requires planning. If you’re not already using an editorial calendar, get out a pencil and paper calendar and start plotting your future financial success through the content you publish.