The Power of Transitions in Copywriting

Anyone can create content, but creating great content that not only engages your audience but also gets them to do something is a blend of art and science and strategy. By learning a few simple tactics it’s possible for your content to be much, much more powerful. When you first start on your content marketing journey, you cannot be expected to be a master craftsmen. However by continual learning you can become a master wordsmith and of the most important things you will learn for copywriting is a transition.

What Is a Transition?

In copywriting, a transition is a phrase that moves one paragraph to the next one, it moves one thought to the next. Whilst doing this it keeps the reader engaged, there are many different ways to create transitions. You will find that you are more comfortable with some of the tactics and formats you find, and you’ll also find some more effective than others.

Examples of Standard Copywriting Transitions

But wait, there’s more – (You’re probably familiar with this from late night TV Shopping channels, in fact you now wait for it.)

Here’s more proof…

But then the inevitable happens…

Here’s what you get…

And here is the most important factor

Just look at how we’ve helped our clients…

Learn more about…

Please don’t take my word for it

And, one more thing…

Keep in mind…

Don’t forget…

…

There are numerous other ways you can create transitions as well. If you have been paying attention you will have noticed that many of the above examples, there is an ellipsis, (…). I love this transition and it’s the symbol most often used in copywriting to signal a dropping off which can then be picked up in the next paragraph. It is extremely useful as it helps transition one idea to the next and capture attention when your audience needs to pay attention or re-engage with your content.

Ellipses are often called suspension points and are used to prepare your audience for an abrupt break or interruption in thought. For example, “Now, to generate that targeted traffic you can easily hire an content marketer to do the work for you. But then the inevitable happens…”

Reading this, you will have captured your audiences’ attention as they will want to know what the inevitable is and how they can ensure it doesn’t happen to them. It connects the two paragraphs while also engaging your audience, and it makes them want to continue reading. Questions are also good connectors, as are statements that ask your audience to pause and think. For example:

Think for a moment about what that means.

Imagine what that will mean to your life.

Do you see the value here?

Think about that for a minute.

As you are creating your sales copy, blog posts and the hundred and one things content marketing requires you to create, go back and look for opportunities to connect your thoughts and concepts where you want to emphasize a point or recapture someone’s attention. Help you audience move from paragraph to paragraph almost seamlessly, capturing their attention for the entire time.