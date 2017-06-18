Ten Ways to Repurpose and Refresh Old Content

Repurposing content is one of the best ways to produce high quality content consistently without taking up too much time each month or paying a fortune for writers and bloggers to create it. Almost everything old can be made new again through repurposing content. Here are ten ideas that can help you transform an ordinary article or blog post into an all-new, exciting format.

1. Top Tips

Make your article into top tips that people can use to make their lives easier. Massage your content into this format and see how many likes and shares you will get.

2. Checklists

Readers love checklists because they make their lives easier. Take how-to articles and transform them into handy checklists with foolproof instructions for your readers.

3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

This is another really popular format. It’s particularly useful for beginners in your niche or industry, to help them master the basics.

4. Use Your Emails as Blog Posts, and Vice Versa

Don’t reinvent the wheel. New people will be coming and going at your website and your email marketing list all the time. Chances are they won’t see all of your content, and even if they did, they probably won’t remember it from three to six months previously.

While Google will penalize sites with duplicate content, search engines can’t see your emails.

5. Podcasts

You can create a podcast from your existing content to tap into a whole new audience online. In most cases, you won’t even have to change a word. Record the podcast and upload it to an MP3 sharing site like SoundCloud. Copy and paste the link to the MP3 onto your article page. Now your visitors have two choices as to how they can consume the content. Tell people about your podcasts and you should soon have regular listeners.

6. PowerPoint Presentations

It’s easy to turn an article into an interesting PowerPoint presentation. Turn the full sentences into bullets and add some supporting images, and you have an exciting deck you can share at SlideShare.net and LinkedIn, and embed into your own website for your visitors to see.

7. Transform Your Decks into Videos

Once you’ve created your deck, add transitions and timings to the slides and save as an MP4. You will then get a video you can share on YouTube. Embed the video code on your own website for visitors to watch. Share the video on Facebook as well.

8. Decks to Webinars

Webinars are becoming increasingly popular online as a way to inform, educate and entertain. It usually involves demonstrating and then selling a product or service online. A lot of people who might be shy about appearing in front of the camera are more than happy to give webinars behind the screen of their decks. Pre-record as much of your webinar as possible and then see what a difference webinars can make to your profits.

9. A Video Script

If you want to film a video yourself rather than use your deck, use your article as a script of what to say as you are filming.

10. A Special Report or Ecourse

Think about the most pressing problems a person in your niche or industry faces. Then put together a free or paid special report or course based on that issue. You can use old blog posts, with each post a chapter in your report, or a lesson in your ecourse. Add relevant images, video and audio and you will be able to transform even the most basic content into something your subscribers and site visitors won’t want to miss out on.

Use these quick and easy ways to repurpose your content and you should have no trouble with your content marketing.