Simple Strategies for Creating Stronger Content

There are a numerous ways to create stronger content without spending endless hours or being a writing genius…

Create Fresh, Original and Interesting Content

Your content will stand out if it is fresh, original and written in your own strong voice. Think of yourself as an expert with a great deal to offer your target audience, based on your years of experience in your niche or industry. Your content will have a strong ring of truth and your readers will feel they know you and can therefore trust you.

Create Intriguing Headlines

Your headline, or subject line in your emails, is a promise of the great content to come. Grab their attention, curiosity, and eagerness to learn more.

Keyword All Your Content

From your headline to your very last word, make sure you have keywords spread throughout the content in order to attract people and search engines alike.

Set Goals for Your Content

Don’t just publish for the sake of it. Make sure you have at least one goal when it comes to creating and publishing the content. It could be to:

Help generate sales

Build your brand

Instruct and educate your audience

Demonstrate your expertise

Make your audience members think

etc.

All your content should build your brand and business by being consistent in relation to both.

Include a Call to Action with Your Content

There are two ways to do this. The first is to write how-to types of content and teach people useful skills. The second is to get them to click to learn more, buy now, share with others, and so. Your call to action will be related to the content itself, and/or to the goals you have set for the content.

Always Keep Your Niche Audience’s Needs in Mind

Discover what your audience’s “pain points” are, and offer helpful advice and solutions that really work. Think of frequently asked questions (FAQs) people have in relation to your niche, and answer them. Your readers will soon get into the habit of getting their answers from you.

Provide Different Forms of Content

Blog posts and other written content are essential in order to attract the search engines and thus people, but many individuals learn in different ways. In fact, 70% of people are visual learners, so a good image, infographic, PowerPoint presentation or video would be valuable to many. So too are audio files, such as audiobooks and podcasts, for people who like to listen to their information and/or take it with them on their MP3 player.

Be Honest and Accurate

Be sure to fact check and not make things up just to suit your own point. The biggest danger with content is that it can go out of date very quickly depending on what niche you are working in. Check URLs carefully and check the date on any articles you use as sources of information. Anything more than a year old might be out of date already.

Tell a Great Story

We don’t mean to make things up. We mean let people get to know you and your business through the story of how you came to be in your niche, industry or business. Why did you start it? What lessons have you learned that you can use to teach others what to do and what not to do? Most people go into business due to drive, passion, a great idea. Help your readers share your vision through the content you create.

Vary the Length of Your Content

Sometimes, short, sharp and simple will work best. At other times, you might need to create long-form content of 6750 to 1000 words. Google loves long-form content, but always remember any article needs to be just the length needed to answer the question posed by your audience.

Use Subheadings and Bullets

Both of these help your readers scan the content in order to learn what they need to know.

Follow these tips to produce high-quality content that is just what your audience wants.