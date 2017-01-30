Nine Inbound Marketing Techniques That Get Results

The entire point of inbound marketing is to attract, engage and delight your audience so that you create more and more customers with a larger lifetime value.

The lifetime value of one customer is equal to the amount of each product in your product funnel. Some of your customers will end up buying everything you have and some will buy just one or two. You can use analytics to come up with the average lifetime value of your existing customers, and then see how close they are to what could be, if everything worked perfectly.

These techniques may help you improve your customer lifetime value:

Give Away Something of Value

You’ve heard it called a freebie, a lead magnet, an ethical bribe or perhaps an entry level product or service. It can be a free trial for software, or a checklist. It doesn’t have to be a big deal; it just needs to solve a problem immediately.

Pay Attention to SEO but Put People First

Page titles, header tags, keywords, these are all important, but speaking directly to your audience is more important. Some very successful online business owners really don’t care much about SEO, and due to that when Google and other search engines change their algorithm they’re not affected in a bad way. This is because when you seek to please your audience first, you’re already a winner.

Ensure That You Have a Working Marketing Funnel

Sometimes this is called a purchasing funnel. All it means is that you’ve created a model that shows the path of your audience through the buying cycle. You should have a product that addresses each need throughout that buying cycle along with an email list, email marketing content, and appropriate calls to action to go with it.

Build Brand Awareness

Getting known as an expert in your field is a great way to build your brand’s awareness and expand your reach. Use social media; go to live events; write a book. Get known as a consistent brand throughout the online and offline world.

Host Webinars

One of the best inbound marketing ideas to come to pass in a long time is webinars. You can host a webinar with a webcam, a mic, and a platform like Facebook Live, YouTube Live or software like Zoom.us.

Go Live on Facebook for a Q & A

One way to host something live is a simple Q & A. No planning really has to be made for this event. Just give your audience a couple days warning, collect questions in advance, have some that you can answer, and then let people ask questions live during the event.

Use Well Made and Proven Lead Generation Software

While it’s true that you can cobble together a decent sales page and leads using your regular website, you should look into some lead generation software such as Leadpages.net, InstaBuilder.com, or Instapage.com. (in that order)

Spread Yourself Around

You want to get known, so a good idea is to guest blog, write articles on LinkedIn, share everything you post on your website to social media, and get interviewed by others in the industry.

Create Amazing Products

This is probably the most important element except that if you do this and then don’t tell anyone, no one will know. But, if you are known for creating amazing products, word will get around.

When you practice tried-and-true marketing techniques that are known to get results, you can’t help but win. People like working with people who are transparent, honest and have a good reputation. The better you can build that perception, the more successful you’ll become using inbound marketing techniques.