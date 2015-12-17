Nine Content Ideas for Any Niche to End a Dry Spell

The trouble with content marketing, blogging or whatever you call it, is trying to come up constantly with content ideas for your particular niche. You can however, utilize a few basic starter ideas for content that will work for literally any niche. One you start to utilize these nine ideas you can then break them down into individual points for blog posts, podcasts, videos, eBooks or whatever else you want to create.

Make a List of Good Points

No matter what niche you operate in, it has some good points about it that make people feel good. You can write Five Awesome Things about XYZ and it always fits. Five Awesome Things about Content Marketing (your niche) works great, so that means any type of idea will work.

Make a List of Bad Points

In a similar fashion to how good points will work, you can twist it and write the opposite. Using our content marketing idea from above, assuming your niche is a marketing blog, you can turn it into Five Reasons Content Marketing Doesn’t Work – you could then say things like, people give up before it starts to work, people are predominantly lazy and content marketing is hard work, etc… and if your niche is more generic you can even add in some humor.

Ask (and Answer) a Question

This is always a good way to come up with ideas to create content. You can use questions actually asked directly of you, heard at a , or you can search for questions on any website, blog, forum or social media network that you’ve seen within your niche.

Make a List of Facts

This can work really great for content ideas since in reality there are going to be far more than seven or ten facts about your niche. You can literally do this trick as often as you can come up with a list of facts in relation to your niche.

Make a List of Misconceptions

Just like there are facts, there are almost always misconceptions about any niche. Perhaps you host a niche website or blog about the subject of bird watching. You can write many articles or create many YouTube videos addressing misconceptions about various breeds of birds or even misconceptions about equipment used in bird watching.

Give the Best Advice for Your Niches Problems

For every niche there are various problems and normally corresponding solutions that you are almost certainly offering to the audience. You can use this fact to help create content focused on the best solutions and the best advice for using the solutions properly.

Give the Worst Advice for Solutions

Conversely, there are always some solutions that don’t work or that are just a bad idea or simply stupid. Why not write about the bad ideas, the bad solutions, and the answers that don’t work, and then turn it around to offer your own solution after talking about what’s wrong with the other ideas, by doing this you get highly focused content with a built in call to action.

Tell the Top Three Beginning Ideas

No matter what niche you operate in, different people have different levels of experience that you need to consider. Starting at the very beginning is often forgotten because it seems so elementary to you, but to someone who is new to your niche it will not seem like minutia, it will seem super interesting and be really important.

Be Controversial

Sometimes, being controversial is a great way to get more ideas for content. You can find a blog post that a mover and shaker talked about and discuss why you agree or disagree. You can connect some content with current events. For example, if you run a dieting website or blog, you can discuss a famous person’s weight issues, and give them advice even though you don’t even know them.

These content ideas have been proven to work for any niche. Just plug in your niche to the ideas and see for yourself. You’ll soon have a plethora of ideas and you will never run out of them, so that you can generate content on a regular basis for your niche and not ever have to worry about content ideas again.