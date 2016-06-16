Master the Art of Storytelling

One of the most powerful ways of promoting your business is to learn the ability to tell and really engage your audience with your brand story in a multitude of ways to all segments of your audience, in ways that causes your audience to want to take action and get something done. Since the dawn of humanity, one of the best ways we get motivated to accomplish things is through storytelling. Stories keep us going, just look at TV, books, magazines and movies to see the proof of this, after all these are all stories in different forms. We like stories so much that even fiction motivates us and pulls at our emotions.

In order to accomplish more in terms of sharing and engaging with your target audience, it’s important to master the art of storytelling. This will help all of your content marketing efforts, whether it’s a blog post, a book, a social media post, or a sales page. Telling your story or any story doesn’t have to be that difficult either. Follow these few tips and you will soon start to master the art of storytelling.

Keep It Super Simple (KISS)

If you think about it for a minute or two, almost all stories actually create themselves. They are based on something that actually happened, that you weave through your message. You don’t have to add in too many other details or flowery words to tell your story, since it’s true. Simply tell it like it is, what it meant and why it’s important.

Bring Others On Board

Sometimes, letting others tell the story is an important way to change it up a bit and create real impact. For example, if you’re a business coach that has a story of how you became a business coach, perhaps you also have a story from a business you helped that adds to your why in a tangible way. Not only can you add their story to yours, but you can also encourage them to tell their story as another way to get your message heard by your audience.

Have a Reason for Telling the Story

There always has to be some sort of reason (goal) for sharing any story. There should be a core message that you want to get across to the people who are ingesting the story. Do you want them to act on something or take some action? Try to make this crystal clear within the story.

Don’t Get Bogged Down in the Details

This is important because when a story is true, sometimes it’s easy to get too detailed about a particular aspect of it, especially if it’s important to you. Try to pinpoint only the most important parts of your story to share. If the way the rain felt on your face that day is important to the meaning of the story, share it; if not, leave it out, as it will simply distract from your overall message.

Personalize Your Story

If you can add actual dialogue to your story, it will help make it even more personal. Remembering what someone said at a particular time can add a lot of drama and interest to the story you’re telling and make it feel less polished and stiff. “He told me he simply could not bend down anymore to get the laundry out of the dryer.” I felt his pain, so that’s why I created this magic gizmo.

Create More Than One Story

You should have segmented your audience if you want to really engage them. You don’t want to bore them, so think of different ways you can tell the same story by including different events and features into the story for each specific segment. This helps bring your message home based on who the audience actually is.

Practice Makes Perfect

Not only do you need to continually work on and practice your story (told in different ways, including different aspects of the story for different audiences), you also want to practice by reading great stories and watching and listening to great speeches. Even if you don’t agree with a particular speaker, hearing how they weave their story can do wonders for your ability to weave your own story.

Be Consistent about Your Message

It’s important to learn the stories so well that they become second nature to you. This will enable you to keep your message consistent across all channels of communication, whether it’s in person or online, your blog “about me” page, or your LinkedIn profile page.

If you can get these points down pat, you’ll soon be an awesome storyteller. After all, a story actually creates itself; all you have to do is retell it. You don’t have to tell it exactly the same each time like a bad political speech. Instead, you can change it around a little bit, keeping the story and message ultimately the same, but weaving your magic within it.