It’s Okay to Talk to Yourself

When you are first starting out online, it can be frustrating if you aren’t getting a lot of traffic to your site, or interaction at the social networks. Some business owners get really frustrated and are tempted to give up because they feel as if they are talking to themselves and no one cares what they have to say.

But the secret to any online growth is patience, and publishing content you know will be of real value to your target audience.

Blogging

Blogging is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, programs like WordPress have made it easy for anyone to publish online. They don’t need to know how to design attractive webpages or learn HTML (HyperText Markup Language) any longer.

On the other hand, it is important to create quality content consistently that interests your audience in order to develop a following, and market your site in a range of channels such as social media.

Content Defined

Blogging (that is, weB Logging) used to be all about words on the page. Now there is plogging (photo blogging) and vlogging (video blogging). Offering a range of content will keep your audience interested and more eager to follow you.

For example, 70% of people are visual learners, so they will be keen for content such as video, images, PowerPoint presentations, infographics and so on. Post videos at YouTube, Facebook, Google+ and Tumblr. Post images at Pinterest, Instagram and Snapchat. It will take a while to build up your account, but once people start finding you, they should be impressed with all you have to offer.

Take the Time to Create Impressive Online Profiles

When you are first starting, the pressure is off because no one will be looking to you for new content all the time. Therefore, make the most of the opportunity to create a really robust user profile and pages that will impress people when they finally do encounter your brand and business.

Create Content You Know Will Be Shareable

Before you start your site or blog, you should do enough research to know:

Who your target audience is What problems they have What competitors they are turning to now for information and products What social networks they spend time at

Create content that “speaks” directly to the needs of your audience. Create it in a format that they will get excited about.

For example, you could create a free special report or ecourse about an important topic in your niche. Create a subscriber page so they can get the information in exchange for their email address. This page is commonly referred to as a squeeze page.

In the welcome email, thank them for their interest and encourage them to share the squeeze page URL with anyone who might be interested in the course or content.

Promote the free item on social media, and encourage them to like and share.

It can take time, but consistent effort will help you create a site that your target audience will discover and come to value for your great content, products and services.