Is Blogging a Dying Trend?

It doesn’t matter what the latest and greatest marketing trend is, sooner or later some naysayer is going to try and convince you that the trend is dying out. Blogging or as I like to think of it, Business Leads Organically Generated has been around for a long time now, and you have no doubt heard that blogging is a dying trend. Nothing could however be further from the truth, however over the years it has changed and evolved, becoming an invaluable tool for any net savvy businesses.

Freedom of Expression

When blogging first started, it was a chance for anyone to have their say online because they didn’t have to worry about all the tricky aspects of setting up a webpage. While there are still some writers and those with strong opinions who use blogs to exercise their freedom of expression, many more have realized the huge potential of blogs as a chance to earn money online, and as a valuable marketing tool.

A Genuinely Profitable Business

Blogging takes time and effort. So yes, it can be a fun hobby, but if you are going to commit yourself to so much hard work, why not get paid for it? There are a number of ways to transform a blog into a money-making machine.

The free content you post can lead to paid content you will sell. Information marketing is booming, as is online education. You could also turn your content into a membership blog, or a structured eCourse.

Themes, Widgets and Plugins

Gone are the days when you have to be an expert coder or website developer to create a professional-looking site and add great features to your site that your audience will love. Themes affect the appearance of the blog (such as color scheme) and where the navigation bar is located (such as on the right of the page). On the navigation bar are widgets, which can help you show off all your content and get more readers as they click through your recent articles and categories.

Plugins are the most powerful of all, they are small programs that can add functionality to your site such as turning it into an eCommerce superstore and allowing you to get paid for your work.

Marketing Tools

The best plugins are ones that allow you to market your business with just a few clicks. Other plugins allow you to optimize your content for search engines, and even communicate with them directly and automatically through creating a site map of all your great content. More marketing means more traffic, and more traffic can mean more sales if you are offering the right items to your target audience.

Being Mobile Friendly

One of the best things about a blog is that the modern themes are all mobile-friendly. That trend is here to stay, so smart business owners need to know they can service it, and that their website will look good on any size of screen.

Offering Multimedia

Blogging is no longer just words on the page. It can be images, video and audio too. The written content can be articles, lists, Top 5s and more. The important thing is to offer variety so your readers will keep coming back for more.

So is blogging actually dead? The answer is emphatically no. It is alive and well, it will however keep evolving as new users, devices and trends come and go. Keep an eye on those trends and your blog will remain healthy and profitable.