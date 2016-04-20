Importance of Audience Segmentation

Let’s get serious here about why you need to segment your audience. If you don’t, your content marketing will not be up to par and you’ll miss out on a lot of conversion, waste a lot of time, and spend money you don’t need to spend. To be honest, if you don’t use audience segmentation, you’re making one of the biggest business mistakes possible. It doesn’t matter how small you think your business is, audience segmentation will explode your conversion rate.

First, Content Marketing Is King (but only if you do it right)

Every business out there is involved in content marketing and has been even before the advent of the internet. But since the internet, content marketing has exploded to become the behemoth that it is. And, as a business owner, you have no choice but to engage in content marketing if you want to be successful today.

Segmentation Ensures That Your Content Has Value

Many business owners make a huge mistake and just churn out content without any thought to the market segment that will be consuming it. This is a waste of time, money and effort. If your content is to be targeted content, you’ll need to know which segment is consuming it. When you know what segment is using your content, you can direct it toward them in a more personal way that gets results.

Segmentation Ensures That Your Content Is Relevant

If you don’t know who you’re directing the content to, it’s hard to create content that has any effect on the user at all. To create relevant content you need to know the demographics, behavior, and buying cycle sector of your audience. Creating content without knowing this information is a waste of time and results in poor content.

Segmentation Ensures That Your Content Is Consistent

When your market is segmented, no matter how you’re delivering the content, it will appear consistent to the reader since it’s directed to the right audience. The entire point of content is to drive the consumer toward action. Without being able to pinpoint what makes the audience tick, they may not even finish reading your content.

Segmentation Ensures That Your Audience Is Clearly Defined

When you segment your audience, you create multiple defined segments based on various criteria such as demographics, lifestyle, behavior, location and more. It all depends on your product and the main market for your offerings. But, the point is that it defines in a very clear way each segment of the audience, in a way that makes it easier to send valuable marketing messages and create products.

Segmentation Ensures That You Don’t Waste Your Resources

Marketing costs money. Developing content takes a lot of time and resources and it’s important not to waste the assets that you have. When you know who you’re sending the information to, you’ll be able to direct it appropriately using the right words, tone, and imagery to achieve better results.

Audience segmentation is probably one of the most important aspects of marketing that you can learn, as it informs all other aspects of both marketing and advertising. If you know what makes your audience tick, you’ll achieve much higher success rates.