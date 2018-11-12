How to Start a Profitable Blog

Making a good income as a blogger is possible. You may think that it’s all a pipe dream, but it’s not. There are many average people just like you (not that anyone is really average) who are earning a living blogging. They’re not just earning a living, either – they’re earning a real, dream-like income from their blog. Some bloggers are making a million dollars a year from their blogs, but many more are making an average $50K to $100K income. And you can too if you know how to start a profitable blog.

Choose Your Technology Wisely

The important part when it comes to your profitability is choosing technology that allows you to do what you want to do. For example, self-hosted WordPress is the best choice when it comes to your blog because you own it and you don’t have to go by anyone’s rules. You’ll need a hosting account that has no rules against your niche, or you may need to buy specialized hosting for your niche.

The other thing you’ll need is an autoresponder that will work with your type of business. In other words, read all the terms of service and fine print for all the technology you choose to use.

Pick a Profitable Niche That You Will Enjoy

If you’re going to need to create content about anything, it’s a very good idea to like the niche. Even when you have a million-dollar profit potential, if you hate it, feel bad about it, or just don’t enjoy it, you’re not going to be consistent and stick to it. If you have passion about it, it’s going to come a lot easier. By the way, it’s okay to like your work.

Know Your Audience Well

Once you choose a niche, even if you’re part of the audience, do your due diligence on a continuous basis, researching and engaging with the audience. When you’ve built up a large audience, they’ll begin to tell you exactly what they want so that as you grow, choosing products and services for them will become easier.

Promote Products They Need and Want

So many people approach business backward. You want to first choose the audience, find out what their pain points or problems are, then put those solutions right in front of them where they like to hang out. This is always going to be a simpler way to profit than creating a product, then trying to find the audience.

Be Consistent with Providing Valuable Content

Once you know your topic and niche and audience, you can start creating consistent content that gives value to the audience. If you focus on the value you can provide over what you’re selling, sales will almost be automatic – as long as you are still remembering to create a call to action and offer products that are solutions.

Understand Your Marketing Options

Depending on your product, services, and niche, you will have different marketing options. You’ll want to use a multichannel marketing approach. Some free marketing, some paid marketing, some influencer marketing and so forth, will go farther than relying on only one marketing method.

Become an Authority and Thought Leader

Seek to show your knowledge about the industry so that you can become an authority and thought leader to your audience. When you do that, people will start coming to you to ask questions, which can always become product ideas, solutions, and content generation. This becomes easier as time goes on.

Get Out of the Closet or from behind Your Keyboard

As you build your audience, you’ll need to start choosing to be seen and heard and not just stay behind your computer if you want to grow more. Today, live events, webinars, in-person seminars and more are all important ways to increase your authority, build your community, and find more ideas for products and services to promote to your audience.

Finally, be very consistent so that you can build trust with your audience. If you start something, don’t keep stopping. For example, if you know you’re not ready to do regular video blogs (vlogs), don’t even start. Start things when you are ready to do them, let go of the idea of perfection, and focus on honesty, transparency and consistency within a niche topic that your audience needs and wants.