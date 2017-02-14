How to Set Up Your Own Affiliate Marketing Blog

Setting up a affiliate marketing blog is a great way to build up your reputation and trust with your audience so that they’ll try the products you recommend. Affiliate marketing is simply a way to use word-of-mouth or referral marketing to market products. You place a link to the product on your blog, and if someone buys the product using your link, you’ll get a commission.

In addition, a blog is a great way to build up your email list, which is extremely important if you want to make even more money with affiliate marketing. You can market to your list only, or you can market on your list and on your blog.

Essentially you will create content such as case studies, reviews and informational content to bring traffic to your blog. You can then convert them to buy something you recommend, and/or join your email list so that you can market to them again later.

Get to Know Your Exact Audience

It is hard to create content or choose products for your affiliate marketing blog if you don’t know exactly who your audience is. Know who they are and what their pain points are, and find products that they need and want.

Niche Down Your Subject Matter

Don’t try to be too wide with your affiliate marketing blog. Instead, narrow down your subject matter so that you can be very focused on the content and products you promote. Focus on two or three related pain points rather than expanding to other less related issues.

Ensure That the Niche Is Profitable

Once you’ve chosen your audience and the pain points that you want to help them with, you’ve found your niche. Now you need to look for products to sell. Note how well they sell; look to your competition to find out. If there are many people in this niche, it is likely very profitable. And if people are spending money on ads over a long period of time, it’s likely profitable.

Become an Expert in the Subject

Now that you know you have a profitable niche, it’s time to work on becoming an expert in the subject matter. What’s fortunate for you is that it’s easy to become an expert. Read about the niche. Write about the niche. Associate with known experts in the field. Soon, you’ll be a true expert.

Choose the Right Blogging Platform

The best blogging platform you can use is self-hosted WordPress. The reason you want to choose this platform is that you won’t suffer from any restrictions or potential for losing your blog due to breaking the terms of service of other providers (such as WordPress.com, which while run with WordPress is different from self-hosted WordPress).

Set Up an Autoresponder

There are many autoresponders to choose from such as AWeber.com, ConvertKit.com, MailChimp.com, Getdrip.com, and others. It’s important to read all the terms of service and choose the right one based on what you want to accomplish with your autoresponders.

Post Compelling Actionable Content

The content you post should be informative, but it should also be actionable. This means that you need to include a call to action within any content you put on your blog, or at least after the blog post. If the post has no reason for being, then it shouldn’t be included.

Deliver Added Value Whenever You Can

There are numerous ways you can add value to other people’s products and/or services. You can provide coaching on using the product, checklists, cheat sheets and more to help them use the product in such a way as to experience success.

By reading this list it becomes obvious that content is king when it comes to setting up an affiliate marketing blog. Focus on creating amazing, compelling and actionable content for your audience,over and over again and you’ll be able to create a very successful affiliate marketing blog.