How to Hire a Content Writer

The trouble with content marketing is that producing content yourself can be difficult and time consuming when you’re actually trying to run your business as well. There are solutions to creating content that don’t involve you having to sacrifice all of your free time or that take you away from your main business activities. For those with some time to spare you could look at joint venture content marketing but in this article we’re going to look at hiring a content writer to do it for you, as a ghostwriter.

This means that they will take your ideas and create compelling content to your satisfaction and specific requirements and you get to put your name on it as your own. Once you’ve paid for the content, you own all of the rights and can do whatever you want with the content. However as with most things, before you run out and hire a ghostwriter or content writer, it’s important to know what to look for in this person and how to ensure your hire the best person for the job.

Ask Your Business Associates if they know a Content Writer

If you have friends or business associates that produce content for their own online marketing needs, ask them if they do all of the content creation themselves or if they use a content writer. If they are using a content writer ask them if they are happy with this person and the content they create and then ask for a referral so that you can try out the same person. It always amazes me how many people actually use content writers and once you start putting the word out, you’ll be amazed at how many people you know, use them.

Check Out the Content Writer’s References

Call me skeptical but I’ve looked at so many fake testimonials and references on people’s websites and in resumes that I seldom believe them, you can even but video testimonials to your script online for just a few dollars. When you find a new content writer, ask them if they have any references or testimonials that they can share with you, once you have these ask if you can contact the people that gave these testimonials directly. If you can talk to the person, you can ask questions about issues that are important to you, for example is this person good at meeting deadlines. Whatever issues are important to you can be discussed and you can begin to form a much better opinion of the content writer.

Ask The Content Writer For Samples Of Past Work

It’s better if the writer has some samples you can see online that they’ve written that are similar to the type of writing you will want the writer to do. It also helps if the writer understands the subject matter; however, it’s more important that the writer knows how to do research as well as write in the form you desire. For instance, all writers can’t write good press releases and all writers can’t write eBooks, some can write informally but struggle with instructional white papers.

Give Your New Writer A Trial

If your potential content writer has passed all of your other areas of consideration, give them a try and try them out on a small project. In fact, in the first couple of months keep the work small so that you can easily monitor it and your new content writer, are they meeting deadlines, is the quality of the work acceptable and in the style you wanted, are there misspellings, etc. What you don’t want to do, is commit the content writer to a large project without having worked with them before, especially if deadlines and quality are important to you.

Get a Signed Contract and None Disclosure Agreement

When you decide to work with any content writer, it’s imperative that you get a detailed contract as well as a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The contract should spell out exactly what you’re paying for and the quality expected of the contractor. It should list both your responsibilities and theirs, as well as the fee for the work to be done.

The NDA should spell out who owns the work, and whether or not the writer is allowed to reuse or keep any of the work including derivatives. Finally, it should be very specific so that your contractor knows they cannot disclose the nature of your work together without your permission.

Once you have hired a contract writer, signed a contract, and begun to work together, it’s important to give the relationship some time. You want to give the writer feedback, both positive and negative. It might feel hard to critique someone’s writing but you want the person to learn what type of writing you like. The more information you give them, and the more specific you are about your needs, the better the writer can please you.