How to Create Your Own Editorial Calendar

An editorial calendar helps anyone that regularly creates content for business, promotional, sales or content marketing purposes, there are a number of ways you can create your own editorial calendar for your own business.. It will depend however on whether or not you are running a website or a blog and for those that don’t know your blog should be part of your website.

If you are running a website, the best way to start keeping an editorial calendar is to print out a free paper calendar from a website such as this one. You can print by month, or week if you want more room. Then grab a pencil. Start by marking off the most important dates of the year.

For the Fourth of July ,Christmas, Anzac day, etc., this will be really easy because they fall on the same day every year. However, for floating holidays such as Easter, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and so on, you need to determine which dates they fall on in that particular year.

Once you have penciled in the holidays, it will be time to think about the kind of content you want to send out each week and month.

Promoting Your Products

If you already have products of your own to sell, you should create a calendar of content related to those products on a regular basis. This content will provide the context for the sale. For example, if you’re selling an online marketing video course, you would create content regularly about some of the major issues related to online marketing that you would address but would cover in more detail in the course.

Planning Product Launches

Plan to create new products regularly to sell, such as once a month. Mark out the event on your calendar, with L as launch day, with two or three days before and after to lead up to the launch, and follow-up after.

Affiliate Marketing

If you are just starting out and don’t have any products and services of your own, or don’t know how to expand your product line, become an affiliate marketer and earn commission from the product that you sell. Write interesting content related to the product/s you are linking to, such as reviews, how-tos and so on.

Email Marketing

Email marketing is another way to provide content for the items you wish to promote and sell. Let your email know you’ve published a great new article about xxx topic. Try creating a useful free special report to get more people on your list.

Social Media Integration

Once you’ve created the content on your site or in your email, promote it via the social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. You can link to your accounts from your AWeber email marketing platform with just a few clicks.

Create Different Types of Content

Keep your site visitors and email subscribers interested with a variety of interesting content in different formats.

In terms of written content, create:

Special reports

Reviews

Checklists

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Cheat sheets

Etc

In terms of media, create:

Graphics

Infographics

Memes

Audio

Video

Creating a Editorial Calendar in WordPress

If you have a WordPress blog, used a plugin called Editorial Calendar it’s free and works great, i know because I have used it for years. Once you activate it, it will appear at the bottom of your posts tab. It will create a calendar that shows the content within your site three weeks at a time.

You can start drafting posts by clicking on a link on a day where there is no content. Create the post and schedule it. If you want to change the order of the posts, you can drag-and-drop the headlines of each blog post. You can also click to edit any post on the calendar.

Good marketing requires you to publish interesting content on a regular basis. Start organizing an editorial calendar and see what a difference it can make to your traffic and profits.