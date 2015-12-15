How to Come Up With Content If You Can’t Write Well

Unless you’ve been hiding underneath a stone you know that you need to regularly create content for your content marketing efforts. This content will be utilized on your website or blog and promoted so that it engages your audience, promoting your products, solutions and services. But you’re in a hole, you’re stuck because you can’t write. Well, don’t give up because you don’t actually need to know how to write to create an effective and engaging content.

Hire a Writer

Go to one of the numerous freelancing websites and hire a writer to do the work for you. Not only can you hire writers, you can even hire an entire content company to help you with content ideas, content creation, publishing and even content promotion if you want.

Dictate Your Content

If you can’t write, you can probably dictate your content. Get a voice to text software program and simply talk and your content will be created. Simply go through and edit it a bit so that you ensure that everything was spelled right, and you’re in the content marketing business.

Buy Content

Purchase prewritten content is perfect for people who can’t write. Because even if you can’t write, you can likely edit well-written and researched content (if you can find it), to make it your own. Add in your own voice, keywords, opinions and reorganize the content, and you’ll have the good quality unique content.

Create Videos

You don’t have to write to create engaging content. Instead, create videos or vlogs. You can then have them transcribed by a professional transcriptionist who can then turn it over to a hired writer tasked with creating content from the video.

Make a Podcast

A podcast is a lot like a video even though it’s only audio, and it can be very powerful. You can also have the podcast transcribed. You can often use the transcription as is, plus turn it over to a writer to create various articles out of it.

Curate Content

Other people create content for your niche, so why not collect it all in one spot, and then offer your thoughts and opinions about what you’re sharing as if you’re telling a friend about it. You can become a one-stop-shop for your audience by doing this.

Attract User Generated Content

Some of the best content is created by your audience. User generated content can be in the form of forum posts, social media comments, blog post comments and more. If your audience participates, the discussions can make for some excellent and effective content marketing.

Ask for Guest Bloggers

While guest blogging has changed over the years, it’s not dead and is very much alive. Ask for guest bloggers to write about various topics on a regular basis. Just remember that what they provide must be original and unique and not published elsewhere ever.